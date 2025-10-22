Get ready, Aussie Trainers, because Pokémon GO is bringing its first-ever City Safari to Australia, and it’s landing in Sydney this December. Whether you’re a local ready to rediscover your backyard or visiting for a weekend of sunshine and Shiny Pokémon, this event is set to transform Sydney into an open-air adventure.

From Darling Harbour to Manly Beach, the Pokémon GO City Safari: Sydney invites players to explore, connect, and catch ‘em all.

Explore Sydney, One PokéStop at a Time

Taking place on December 13 and 14, 2025, from 10am to 6pm AEDT, the City Safari experience turns Sydney into a living, breathing Pokémon map. Players can grab a one-day ticket for $19 AUD via the event website or directly from the app (see below). Trainers can go all-in with for an extra $14 AUD for the whole weekend. The event ticket gives you access to:

4-hour Lure Module duration (excluding Golden Lure Modules)

Up to 5 Special Trades per day

50% Stardust discount on trades

Your Buddy Pokémon may find the City Safari–exclusive Tiny Compass souvenir

Increased chance of shiny Pokémon

You can purchase each additional add on for $9 AUD each. Available add-ons include:

Raid Lover : Up to 12 daily Raid Passes by spinning Photo Discs at Gyms, bonus XP from completed raids, and additional Candy and Candy XL for catching Pokémon in raids

: Up to 12 daily Raid Passes by spinning Photo Discs at Gyms, bonus XP from completed raids, and additional Candy and Candy XL for catching Pokémon in raids Egg-thusiast: 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance, 2× Stardust, 2× XP, and 2× Hatch Candy

Tickets are already live and are limited. With events occurring all over Sydney from Circular Quay to the Royal Botanic Gardens you can expect these to sell fast.

Stamp Rally Adventure

If you love a good scavenger hunt, you’ll want to take part in the Pokémon GO Stamp Rally. Trainers can explore iconic Sydney locations like Centennial Park, Milsons Point, and Darling Harbour, spinning Photo Discs at designated PokéStops (an orange stamp icon will appear above participating PokéStops) to collect up to eight unique in-game stamps.

Each stamp nets you an encounter with Eevee wearing an explorer hat, and yes, this Eevee can evolve, meaning you’ll want to catch them all to complete your collection. Stamp ink levels change depending on how long you “press”, just like in the physical world. The stamp design also varies, making each one a little different. It’s the perfect collectible challenge for those who like their gameplay with a side of discovery.

Collect all your hat-wearing Eevolutions. (Image: Niantic)

Exclusive Pokémon and In-Game Bonuses

Sydney’s streets will be filled with themed Pokémon, including Mudbray, exclusive to the 2025 City Safari events. You might even encounter a Shiny version if luck’s on your side. The following Pokémon will appear during the event, with the chance that all of them (except Gossifleur) could be a Shiny:

Encounter these Pokémon with increased chance that many of them could be shiny. (Image: Niantic)

Special Pokémon can also hatch from 7km eggs, with the chance that any of these could be a shiny:

Pokémon available from 7km eggs. (Image: Niantic)

Visit the City Safari Booth

The fun doesn’t stop in-game. Niantic is bringing the Safari experience into the real world with the City Safari booth at Darling Harbour, tucked under the Pier Street Underpass near Darling Square. Swing by to grab your Pikachu sun visor and snap some photos with other Trainers.

Expect giveaways, meetups, and plenty of in-person community energy, because this event is all about bringing players together.

How to Get Involved

You can buy or gift tickets directly through the Pokémon GO app:

Tap the Main Menu Select “Events” Scroll down to find “Pokémon GO City Safari: Sydney” Choose your date, select add-ons, or gift to friends Complete payment and check your confirmation email

Trainers must be Great Friends or higher to gift tickets, and remember, all tickets in one order must be for the same date.

Catch You in Sydney

This is more than just a Pokémon GO event, it’s a celebration of exploration, connection, and adventure in one of the world’s most beautiful cities. Whether you’re here to complete your Pokédex, collect stamps, or just soak in the vibes with fellow Trainers, Sydney’s City Safari is shaping up to be one for the books.

So grab your Poké Balls, pack your sunscreen, and get ready to see Sydney like never before.