Another iconic Aussie track, Winton Motor Raceway is coming to iRacing racing simulator

If you’re into sim racing, you’ll be familiar with the giant in the space, iRacing. This paid platform offers a driving experience that prioritises physics accuracy over graphics accuracy and is used the world over.

This global platform has announced they’re adding another famous Aussie race track, Winton Motor Raceway. This race track is just 100km down the Hume Hwy from me and over the years, I’ve watched a number of V8 Supercars rounds there and many years ago, ever did some hot lapping in my modified Lancer.

The track is certainly not Bathurst, but it is a challenging circuit, at 3km in length, the track features 12 corners and a couple of long straights. In recent years the facility has had a lot of money invested in it and this looks to be accurately reflected in iRacing, thanks to their laser-scanning.

If you’re an Australian racing fan, you’ll probably be pretty excited to see a new Aussie track making its way to iRacing and if you’re actually serious about racing in any of the racing categories that use the Winton circuit, you’ll now have a great option for digital training when the weather doesn’t cooperate.

Update

iRacing has also released a video on their YouTube channel, showing the track in action and after watching it, I can’t wait to go jump in my Next Level Racing sim and race it.

There’s no exact date for release or price for Winton yet, but clearly, from the renders released by iRacing today, they’re getting close. When it does come online, it’ll join more than 100 tracks with over 350 configurations.

When it comes to the cars you may like to race around the track, the game offers multiple Supercars options, including the Ford Mustang GT, or the Holden ZB Commodore.

More information at iRacing.