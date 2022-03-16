Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak buys a Lucid Air Electric Vehicle

Co-founder of Apple, Steve Wozniak has confirmed he has purchased an electric vehicle and not just any, the Lucid Air.

While Lucid has a number of variants in the pipeline, the only one in production is the Lucid Air Dream Edition. This is offered in two specs, the Performance which offers a crazy 1,111 HP which translates to 0-60MPH in just 2.5 seconds. The Range variant achieves an industry-leading 520 miles (EPA rated) or 836km on a single charge and still manages a 0-60mph time of 2.7s.

These specs don’t come cheap with the Dream Edition firmly targeting the top end of the luxury market, starting at US$169,000 or A$234,385 before taxes. Somehow I don’t think the price of admission will trouble Woz.

Lucid’s impressive range is a result of a significant battery pack (118kWh battery), but also from a sleek, aero-efficient design with a low coefficient of drag at just 0.21, as well as some impressive electric motor technology.

The company has some experience under their belt when it comes to electric drivetrains, having supplied earlier generations of the Formula E championship.

Woz shared a Lucid video in his Tweet which features CEO, Peter Rawlinson detailing the battery module technology.

Our new EV is a Lucid Air.https://t.co/CwBK4DpNmp — Steve Wozniak (@stevewoz) March 10, 2022

Currently, Lucid Air is only available in the US, however, the company recently announced a new manufacturing facility is being built in Saudi Arabia.

Given Woz has chosen to buy a Lucid, it seems those long standing rumours that Apple was working on a car, can be put to bed, at least for now. I would expect that if Tim Apple had a Car as his next ‘one more thing’, Woz would have been first in line, now he has a Lucid Air in the garage, I guess Apple’s not shipping a car anytime soon.