Apple’s Vision Pro dilemma: Can WWDC solve the A$5,999 problem?

It has been a long road for Apple’s ambitious spatial computer, the Vision Pro. After 735 days since its initial unveiling and 493 days since its US release, its hefty anticipated price tag has created significant headwinds for the product.

The core issue facing the Vision Pro is a classic chicken-and-egg scenario. The high cost of entry dramatically limits the number of potential buyers, creating a small total addressable market for developers to target, which in turn gives consumers very few compelling reasons to spend the money.

This predicament places immense pressure on Apple’s upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). For the Vision Pro to have a viable future, Apple needs to present a clear and compelling roadmap that addresses this fundamental challenge head-on.

The Price Barrier

The single biggest hurdle for Vision Pro adoption is its price. At an expected A$5,999, it’s a product reserved for a very niche audience of early adopters and developers, rather than the mass market Apple typically commands. This high cost immediately shrinks the potential user base, making it a risky proposition for developers to invest significant time and resources into creating dedicated apps.

The Developer Dilemma

With a limited number of users, developers are understandably hesitant to go all-in on creating unique experiences for visionOS. While there are over 1,000 native apps available, the platform needs more killer apps that make the Vision Pro a must-have device, and that requires a larger audience to justify the development costs.

This is a critical moment for the platform. Without a clear path to a larger user base, the software ecosystem will struggle to grow, leaving the hardware to feel like an expensive tech demo.

A More Accessible Vision?

The most anticipated solution is the announcement of a more affordable, non-pro version of the Vision Pro. A device priced closer to competitors like the Meta Quest 3, which retails for A$799.99 in Australia, would dramatically expand the potential market. This would create a much stronger incentive for developers to build for the platform, knowing there’s a larger audience to reach.

Such a move would not be unprecedented for Apple. The company has successfully introduced more affordable versions of its pro products in the past, like the iPhone SE and the standard iPad, to capture a wider audience.

A sleek peek awaits. Join us for #WWDC25 on June 9 at 10 a.m. PT.



Tap the ❤️ and we’ll send you a reminder on event day. pic.twitter.com/gfQoon3L6w — Apple (@Apple) May 31, 2025

Developer Tools and Incentives

Beyond a cheaper model, Apple could use WWDC to announce new developer tools and frameworks that make it easier and more appealing to create for visionOS. This could include more robust APIs, better integration with existing Apple development environments, and perhaps even financial incentives for developers creating flagship experiences for the platform.

As has been seen with other new platforms, a lack of compelling, unique software is a death knell. Apple understands this better than anyone, and a significant focus on the developer community will be crucial for the long-term success of the Vision Pro.

A Clearer Roadmap

Uncertainty is a major deterrent for both consumers and developers. Apple needs to articulate a clear and confident vision for the future of spatial computing. This goes beyond a single product and speaks to the long-term commitment to the platform.

We need to hear about what the next few years look like for visionOS. Will there be a greater focus on gaming, productivity, or social experiences? How will it integrate more seamlessly with the rest of the Apple ecosystem? Answering these questions will be vital to building confidence in the platform’s longevity.

The Apple Vision Pro is an incredible piece of technology, but as it stands, it’s a product in search of a market. WWDC 2025 is Apple’s chance to provide the clarity and strategy needed to break the chicken-and-egg cycle.

A more accessible price point, coupled with a renewed focus on the developer community, could be the lifeline the Vision Pro so desperately needs.

For more information, head to https://www.apple.com/au/apple-vision-pro/