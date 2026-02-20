Are you buying Tesla’s Full Self-Driving outright before it goes subscription-only?

Recently Tesla started offering passenger rides in their driverless robotaxi network and its clear they’re firmly focused on scaling that across the US and ultimately the world. Not only can you take a ride in a Model Y with no driver, but they also announced the first Cybercab rolled off the production line this week with no steering wheel or pedals.

While it’s full steam ahead in the US with vehicles powered by FSD v14.x, Australians are stuck with V13 which launched in late 2025 for HW4 cars, while early adopters with HW3 vehicles still wait for their turn.

Tesla recently switched off the ability to purchase the FSD software upgrade outright (to own it), instead US customers have just two ways to access to it, subscribe, or take a ride in a Tesla-owned robotaxi.

Australian Tesla owners have until March 31st to decide if they are going to purchase Full Self Driving (FSD) for their vehicle. From April 1, 2026, the A$10,100 one-off payment will vanish, replaced entirely by a monthly subscription model.

While there’s no official confirmation, some are speculating this timeline could correlate to V14 finally arriving for Australia. For HW3 owners, we await the delivery of something called V14 lite (slated for Q2 2026) which should see a compressed model be capable of FSD (Supervised) however it’s not clear if a hardware upgrade will be required to deliver FSD (Unsupervised).

Those buying their first Tesla, or current owners looking to upgrade have a decision to make and fast. After this deadline, the software will be exclusively available through the Full Self-Driving (Supervised) Subscription for $149/mo.

For prospective buyers, the deadline creates a “now or never” scenario. If you want to own the software for the life of the vehicle, and avoid a monthy charge that is exposed to price changes in the future, then you need move fast. For those who own FSD and buying a new vehicle, you can transfer it, but do need to take delivery before March 31st.

Key to your FSD decision is the understanding of the value proposition on offer here. Tesla has delivered FSD (Supervised) which is the best ADAS system on the market, but is still short of the ultimate commitment of FSD (Unsupervised) which would allow you to use your phone, watch a movie or even go to sleep while the car drives you to your destination. How much that’s worth to you, is very specific to you, so only you can decide if that makes financial sense.

The quick maths around this is an FSD purchased of A$10,100 would take 5 years and 8 months to break even. If you plan on keeping your car for 67 months or greater, then it looks like a good choice, however..

Things get more complicated / interesting when we take into consideration the chance to enrol your car in the Tesla robotaxi network and make money from it. For those that subscribe, you first need to pay back the cost of subscribing before making money, likley a percentage split between Tesla and the vehicle owner. For those who buy and own FSD outright, they’ll be making money from the first ride and importantly, be protected from additional price rises.

We don’t expect that Tesla will have an entry fee to add your car to their Robotaxi Network, but it’s also not absolutely out of the question and if that does eventuate, the enrolment fee could be different between outright buyers and subscribers.

Is FSD Unsupervised legal in Australia?

Another aspect to consider is the legalities and timeline of delivering FSD (Unsupervised) in Australia. There are still significant regulatory hurdles with Australian before Tesla and others could offer fully autonomous vehicles here.

While the Department of Infrastructure and associated state regulators have spent years working with the NTC on creating an Automated Vehicle Safety Law which is still not in place in 2026.

If we use Victoria as an example, Transport Victoria has information on the Testing of autonomous vehicles (ADS Permit). This permit scheme currently mandates a Vehicle Supervisor must “meet Austroads fitness to drive requirements” and “obey all Victorian road rules”. This means “Unsupervised” (where the human is not the driver) cannot be realised until these guidelines are updated to allow for operation without a human-in-the-loop.

In the permit form, applicants are asked to provide details of the trial, including the Autonomous Driving System and technoloigies being relied upon, along with evidence or data to prove it’s safety. Those conducting an ADS trial will also have obligations like having an Australian-based entity and report on incidents, much like they experience in the US.

