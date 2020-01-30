Ask Alexa for a free Coke

Coca-Cola Australia has partnered with Amazon to give up to 2,000 Aussies a free personalised Coke, delivered to their doorstep.

Starting yesterday and running till Feb 4th, Australians can redeem a free bottle of Coke by using the Coke Skill on any Alexa-enabled device.

By saying, “Alexa, let’s Share A Coke.” a voice conversation is activated. Alexa will ask you to supply your mobile number, which will then receive a text message, including a link to the Share a Coke website.

If you don’t have an Alexa-enabled device, the Alexa mobile app, also works.

The ‘Share A Coke with Alexa’ promotion will be supported by a series of different creative executions to run across Australia’s digital out-of-home from today, along with social media and digital advertising.

“Voice-assisted lifestyles are becoming increasingly popular among consumers so, at Coca-Cola, we are super excited to work with Amazon and build on the success of one of our most iconic campaigns, Share A Coke. This campaign enables customers to Share A Coke in a fun, new and innovative way via Alexa.” Lucie Austin, Marketing Director of Coca-Cola South Pacific

“Coca-Cola continues to innovate with their Share A Coke campaign and has now taken it to the next level by allowing customers to share a Coke using Alexa. We are always looking for new ways to delight our customers and I expect they will really love the opportunity to get a free personalized Coke with their name on it, just by asking Alexa.” Kate Burleigh, Alexa Skills Country Manager ANZ

The latest experience follows the brand’s recent announcement of its most diverse and inclusive Share A Coke campaign yet, which saw Australians given the opportunity to put their name on a Coke bottle through an e-commerce store and experiential activation in all major cities across the nation.

For full terms and conditions, check out https://shareacoke.coca-cola.com.au/terms-and-conditions.

To learn more, please visit shareacoke.coca-cola.com.au.