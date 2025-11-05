More
    AsusGamingHardware

    ASUS unleashes the world’s first AI Gaming Router

    Michelle Duke
    By Michelle Duke

    Recent Posts5
    More from techAU

    Australia just opened a world-first quantum diamond foundry, a massive win for future tech

    Government Jason Cartwright - 0
    Victoria has opened the world’s first commercial quantum diamond foundry. The foundry is a cutting-edge manufacturing facility where lab-grown diamonds are built into computer...
    Read more

    ASUS unleashes the world’s first AI Gaming Router

    Asus Michelle Duke - 0
    Meet the ASUS ROG Rapture GT-BE19000AI: the world’s first AI gaming router with built-in neural processing, WiFi 7, and edge computing power.
    Read more

    REVIEW: Turn your TV into an immersive, upscaled experience with Govee’s Smart AI TV Sync Box

    General Michelle Duke - 0
    Bring your TV to life with the Govee Smart AI TV Sync Box It's easy to setup, has stunning colour sync, and an immersive experience for games and movies.
    Read more

    Government’s Solar Sharer Offer to deliver 3hrs free power to Aussie Homes, demanding appliances get smarter

    Renewables Jason Cartwright - 0
    Today, the Australian government unveiled the Solar Sharer Offer, a new initiative set to provide households with free electricity for at least 3 hours...
    Read more

    OpenAI and Amazon’s just signed a new $38 billion deal

    Artificial Intelligence Jason Cartwright - 0
    It feels like every week we are getting new, multi-billion dollar partnership announcements from OpenAI and today, it's Amazon's turn. Since Microsoft's big $10 Billion...
    Read more

    It’s smarter, faster, and ready for the future. ASUS is rewriting the rules of networking with the launch of the ROG Rapture GT-BE19000AI, the world’s first router with a built-in AI core.

    This isn’t just another upgrade; it’s a complete rethink of what a gaming router can do. Designed for next-gen gaming, streaming, and smart home ecosystems, this router doesn’t just manage your network, it intelligently optimises it.

    Power of a built-in AI Core

    At the heart of the ROG Rapture GT-BE19000AI lies something no other router on the market can claim: a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU). This AI core works alongside a quad-core CPU, 4GB of DDR4 RAM, and 32GB of onboard storage to deliver intelligence and stability, even under heavy loads. Where traditional routers simply distribute bandwidth, this one thinks ahead by predicting, prioritising, and adapting in real-time to your usage patterns.

    AI Core vs. Router Core.
    AI Core for those who dare. (Image: ASUS)

    Turning the router into an AI edge platform

    One of the most groundbreaking features is Docker Engine integration, which effectively turns the router into an AI-powered edge computing device. You can run containerised applications, including everything from smart home automation to AI-driven video recognition, directly on the router.

    That means fewer devices, lower latency, and faster, more secure local processing. So instead of having a Raspberry Pi running your Home Assistant network, you can use the ROG Rapture GT-BE19000AI as a complete device. Whether you’re using AdGuard to protect your family from online trackers or running Frigate for real-time video analysis, this router doubles as a smart home hub and mini-server.

    - Advertisement -

    Smarter Wi-Fi with AI Insight

    The new Wi-Fi Insight software takes network diagnostics to the next level. It continuously scans for both Wi-Fi and non-Wi-Fi interference across all channels, providing visualised reports and automatic channel optimisation. Rather than passive monitoring, the ROG Rapture GT-BE19000AI delivers full-spectrum, AI-driven stability management. The result? Consistent, smooth connections even in congested environments, without you lifting a finger.

    Router assistant, Private Edge AI let's you ask questions directly.
    Not only does the ROG Rapture GT-BE19000AI feature passive AI-driven management, you can also talk to your router. (Image: ASUS)

    AI game boost: Speed meets intelligence

    ROG has been a leader in gaming acceleration, but this is their smartest evolution yet. The ROG Rapture GT-BE19000AI’s AI Game Boost combines device detection, adaptive QoE, and GTNet routing with machine-learning algorithms that analyse application behaviour in real time. No more manual traffic tweaks.

    AI handles it automatically, reducing latency by up to 34% during internal testing. Whether you’re in a ranked match, live streaming, or hosting, it delivers ultra-low latency and silky-smooth performance.

    Wi-Fi 7 and serious bandwidth

    With tri-band Wi-Fi 7, 320MHz channels, and 4096-QAM modulation, the ROG Rapture GT-BE19000AI hits wireless speeds up to 19Gbps. Dual 10G Ethernet ports and four 2.5G ports push total wired capacity to a staggering 31Gbps, and it even supports 20Gbps link aggregation for high-demand setups. This router is clearly built for the future of multi-device households, creators, and competitive gamers alike.

    Lots of ports for wired connectivity.
    The ROG Rapture GT-BE19000AI has plenty of ports for the whole family. (Image: ASUS)

    Built for heat, power, and protection

    ASUS hasn’t skimped on engineering either. The ROG Rapture GT-BE19000AI boasts advanced cooling, with a nanocarbon-coated aluminum plate that improves heat dissipation by 18% (compared to the ROG Rapture GT-AXE11000), while the AI board gets its own dedicated heatsink for consistent performance.

    Features like Guest Network Pro and AiProtection offer enterprise-grade network segmentation and security, letting you manage up to five isolated networks with ad blocking, IoT controls, and VPN options—all protected by continuous threat monitoring.

    The future of connected intelligence

    It’s clear the ROG Rapture GT-BE19000AI isn’t just a router. This router is a glimpse into the future of home networking. By merging AI compute, automation, and next-gen Wi-Fi 7 performance, ASUS has built a platform that doesn’t just keep up with your tech life, it leads it.

    The ROG Rapture GT-BE19000AI lands early next year, and if ASUS’s track record is anything to go by, this could redefine what we expect from routers for years to come. Check out more on the ASUS website.

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Michelle Duke
    Michelle Dukehttps://mishmanners.info
    Mish is the Hackathon Queen, having participated in more than 400 events. Between being a Developer and Twitch streamer, Mish also finds time to pursue her keen interest in driving entrepreneurial culture in Melbourne's esports industry and has founded several tech companies.

    Table of contents [hide]

    Latest Reviews5
    More from techAU

    REVIEW: Turn your TV into an immersive, upscaled experience with Govee’s Smart AI TV Sync Box

    General Michelle Duke - 0
    Bring your TV to life with the Govee Smart AI TV Sync Box It's easy to setup, has stunning colour sync, and an immersive experience for games and movies.
    Read more

    REVIEW: the Govee Pixel Gaming Light brings creativity and customisation

    Gaming Michelle Duke - 0
    Discover the Govee Pixel Gaming Light, a Matter-enabled, fully customisable display that brings creativity and interactivity to your gaming setup. Plug, play, and personalise with ease.
    Read more

    Journey through five decades of gaming history at ACMI’s Game Worlds exhibition

    Events Michelle Duke - 0
    Step into ACMI’s Game Worlds exhibition, an interactive journey through five decades of video games.
    Read more

    REVIEW: DJI Mini 5 Pro – A tiny marvel that redefines what a compact drone can do

    Reviews Jason Cartwright - 0
    The DJI Mini series has consistently impressed me with its ability to pack advanced features into a ultra-portable package. The release of the Mini...
    Read more

    REVIEW: Withings BeamO is a powerful health multitool for your pocket

    Health Jason Cartwright - 0
    The world of consumer health technology has been steadily moving from simple fitness tracking towards more serious medical monitoring at home. Withings has long...
    Read more

    Related articles

    ABOUT US

    Looking for the latest news, reviews, and insights on technology in Australia? Look no further than our tech website! From the newest gadgets to the latest software releases, we've got you covered with up-to-date information and expert analysis. Stay ahead of the curve and explore the world of technology with us today!

    Contact us: jason@techAU.com.au

    FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL

    techAU