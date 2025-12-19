ASUS marks 30 years of GPU dominance with the insane ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 5090

ASUS Republic of Gamers has announced the ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 5090, a special 30th Anniversary Edition that represents three decades of engineering expertise pushed to the absolute limit.

This is not just another high-end GPU, but a celebratory GPU designed for those who not only want the performance of a 5000 series card, but one that looks great and will be unique.

ASUS combines the new Blackwell architecture with exotic cooling materials. ASUS is aiming to reset the benchmark for what a flagship card can achieve.

The 30th Anniversary Edition is built to thrive in the most demanding environments, whether that is 4K gaming at ultra-high refresh rates or professional AI workloads.

Pushing the limits of power and performance

When you talk about the RTX 5090, you are already talking about the fastest consumer GPU on the planet. However, the ROG Matrix takes things a step further by unlocking power limits that would make a standard power supply sweat.

When paired with an Advanced BTF (Back-to-the-Future) motherboard and a compatible 12V-2×6 power supply, this card is capable of drawing a massive 800 watts. This extra headroom allows the silicon to stretch its legs, resulting in a performance boost of up to 10% over the reference specifications.

This level of power consumption requires a serious electrical delivery system to remain stable. ASUS has utilised a three-ounce copper PCB layer which helps reduce voltage drops during heavy overclocking sessions and ensures the voltage regulators stay cool.

Thermal engineering at its finest

Keeping an 800-watt monster cool is no small feat, and the ROG Matrix employs a cooling solution that looks more like a piece of industrial art. The card features a quad-fan design that creates a powerful vertical airflow channel, increasing air pressure by up to 20% compared to traditional designs.

Under the shroud, you will find a mirror-finish vapor chamber coupled with heat pipes and fins made of pure copper. This combination maximizes the contact surface area, which ASUS claims lowers GPU temperatures by more than 5% compared to standard cooling setups.

The real star of the show, however, is the use of liquid metal thermal compound on the GPU die. While liquid metal is notoriously difficult to work with, ASUS has developed an exclusive production method to securely contain it, ensuring safe and reliable operation for the life of the card.

Breaking records with extreme overclocking features

While most gamers will be happy with the out-of-the-box performance, the ROG Matrix is built for the hardcore overclocking community. For those who want to play with liquid nitrogen (LN2), ASUS has included a dedicated Memory Defroster.

This feature automatically activates when temperatures drop to around 0°C, preventing memory-related freezes that often plague sub-zero cooling runs. It allows professional overclockers to chase world-record scores with a level of confidence that was previously impossible.

The physical design also accounts for the sheer weight of such a massive cooler. ASUS has integrated hardware-based level sensors that work directly with their software to monitor for any signs of card sag over time.

Software control and intelligent monitoring

To manage such a complex piece of hardware, users will lean heavily on the ASUS GPU Tweak III software suite. This application provides an in-depth look at the card’s telemetry, making it easy to adjust clocks, voltages, and fan curves on the fly.

One of the most useful additions is the Power Detector+ feature. This system monitors the 12V-2×6 power connector and alerts the user immediately if it detects any issues with the power delivery or if the cable is not seated correctly.

Users can even run a calibration tool for the anti-sag sensors. If the card drops past a specific threshold, a popup notification will appear on the desktop, letting you know it is time to adjust your support bracket.

Availability and Australian pricing

As with any limited-edition flagship, the ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 5090 is expected to carry a premium price tag reflecting its “30th Anniversary Edition” status. While final retail pricing for the Australian market is still being locked in, enthusiasts should expect to pay upwards of A$4,500 given the current GPU market trends.

Stock is likely to be extremely limited, with units being allocated to specialist PC retailers across Australia. If you are looking to build a no-compromise rig in 2025, you will want to keep a very close eye on pre-order windows as these will likely disappear in seconds.

The launch of the ROG Matrix is a fitting tribute to thirty years of ASUS graphics cards. It is over-engineered, incredibly powerful, and represents the very best of what the Republic of Gamers brand stands for.

For more information, head to https://rog.asus.com/au/graphics-cards/rog-matrix-rtx-5090-p24g-gaming-30th-anniversary-edition/