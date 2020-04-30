Aussie Broadband selling 1Gps/400Mbps plan for $429pm, down from $699

Aussie Broadband has new pricing for enterprise customers who can now get a 1000/400Mbps connection for just A$429.00, down from A$699.00.

The company has also announced it has reached its 100th NBN Enterprise Ethernet active connection. Aussie was one of the first telcos to start selling the service after it was launched by NBN.

“We’re extremely delighted to reach our 100th active service. We’ve seen a huge increase in the number of business users signing up to NBN’s Enterprise Ethernet product – which offers high speeds, delivered over a reliable, high performance network and with business grade service levels.” General Manager Sales Aaron O’Keeffe.

Enterprise ethernet is a way for businesses that require high bandwidth to connect their Local Area Networks (LANs) with the internet, and to deliver the performance required for their Wide Area Networks (WANs).

While 5G is definitely at the top of the hype cycle right now, wired connections (especially fibre ones) aren’t going away and offer businesses a big range of advantages over other technologies.

“Enterprise Ethernet is delivered via a fibre optic cable and is capable of up to symmetrical gigabit speeds nationally, with free installation to a lot of NBN’s fixed line footprint. This makes it an attractive option for businesses that need symmetrical bandwidth, who are using it for everything from SDWAN, cloud computing and disaster recovery backup to the sharing, storage and transfer of increasingly large amounts of data.” General Manager Sales Aaron O’Keeffe.

Aussie Broadband has also unveiled new TC-4 plans and pricing for business customers:

TC-4 services from 50/20 up to 1000/400 Mbps have significant price reductions, particularly in the higher bandwidth plans. For example, the 1000/400 plan was priced at $699 and is now $429.

It has also introduced higher bandwidth TC-4 offerings 500/200 and 1000/400 into the small business plans (these services will offer basic support from 8am – midnight support. However, customers have the option to upgrade to the enterprise bronze, silver or gold support packs which include higher service level agreements and support hours).

“We’ve noticed that during these challenging times, TC-4 services are in high demand for businesses looking at digital transformation and moving to online trade. This is because the service order-to-activation process is really quick, in some cases as little as 15 minutes, and it offers higher bandwidth.” General Manager Sales Aaron O’Keeffe.

Ordering some internet?

Please use our unique referral code – 1338813

More information about Aussie Broadband’s enterprise NBN products can be found here.