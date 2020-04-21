Aussie Broadband starts rolling out $1.8m fibre optic network expansion

It’s clear that one of Australia’s best ISPs is Aussie Broadband, often at the top of internet speed results. That doesn’t come by chance, it comes from really smart people, making great decisions about their infrastructure and how they structure their plans to ensure consumers have a great experience and the business makes money.

Aussie Broadband have just announced they have started work on a new fibre network worth $1.8 million to boost its fast-growing residential and business broadband operations.

Stage 1 of the deployment will see a 20Km fibre optic cable looping around the Melbourne CBD into Port Melbourne and that’s already underway. It is expected that the first stage will be completed by the end of July 2020.

The project is being built using 720 core optic fibre manufactured in Australia by Prysmian.

It will pick up key data centres including Interactive, NextDC M1, Equinix ME1, and 2 data centres in 530 Collins Street, and will also connect to Exhibition and Port Melbourne NBN POIs. All sites are on fully diverse paths.

“The purpose of this project is to transition our connectivity to NBN points of interconnect (POIs) onto our own fibre network. This will provide additional benefits such as faster capacity upgrades, improved redundancy, and the opportunity to develop new products. We plan to build fully diverse routes to over 75 nbn points of interconnect (POIs) and 24 key data centres across Australia. We’ll soon be recruiting for a Head of Construction to help deliver our bigger project. We’ve already recently increased our staff in sales and support due to rapid growth. We expect this increase to continue over the next 12 months. Managing Director, Phillip Britt

In March, Aussie Broadband connected its 200,000th customer, a 100,000 net gain in just 14 months. Despite everything that’s going on in the world, the company is still preparing to list on the Australia Securities Exchange (ASX) later this year.