Aussie hypersonic breakthrough: Hypersonix DART AE nails maiden flight in the US

by Jason Cartwright

Australia has officially cemented its place in the global hypersonic race.

Brisbane-based Hypersonix Launch Systems has successfully completed the first flight of its next-generation DART AE aircraft, marking a massive milestone for our local aerospace industry.

The mission took place last Friday, 27 February (US Eastern Time), lifting off from Rocket Lab’s Launch Complex 2 in Virginia. It is a significant moment for the team, proving that Australian-designed tech can handle the most extreme flight conditions on the planet.

Hypersonic flight is defined by speeds exceeding Mach 5, which is more than five times the speed of sound. Achieving this requires incredible engineering to manage the intense heat and atmospheric pressure that occurs at those velocities.

The flight was conducted under the US Department of Defense’s Defense Innovation Unit (DIU). It utilized Rocket Lab’s HASTE (Hypersonic Accelerator Suborbital Test Electron) launch vehicle to get the Aussie aircraft into position.

During the mission, named ‘That’s Not A Knife’ in a classic nod to Aussie culture, HASTE carried DART AE to a specific deployment point in the upper atmosphere. From there, the aircraft executed its hypersonic mission, collecting vital technical data for the engineering team.

This successful deployment is the culmination of years of hard work and significant investment. Last year, Hypersonix secured a A$46 million Series A funding round to accelerate their development programs.

That funding was backed by the Australian Government’s National Reconstruction Fund Corporation and the Queensland Investment Corporation. This level of financial support shows the high level of confidence our government has in this sovereign capability.

Having a local company capable of designing, building, and flying world-class aerospace systems is a huge win for the Australian innovation ecosystem. It also strengthens our value as a strategic partner in global defense and aerospace projects.

The data gathered during this flight is invaluable for the future of the platform. There are some things you simply cannot replicate in a wind tunnel or a computer simulation.

This mission allowed us to test propulsion, materials and control systems in real hypersonic conditions. At these speeds and temperatures, there is no substitute for flight data. The results from this mission will directly shape the design of future operational hypersonic aircrafts.

Dr Michael Smart, Co-founder, Hypersonix.

The DART AE is a hydrogen-fuelled, scramjet-powered aircraft that represents the cutting edge of propulsion technology. Because it uses oxygen from the atmosphere rather than carrying its own, it is significantly lighter and more efficient than traditional rockets.

Hypersonix CEO Matt Hill noted that this flight confirms Australia’s ability to operate in one of the most demanding environments known to man. It puts the company on a clear path toward providing operational systems for Australia and its allies.

“Successfully flying DART AE in a true hypersonic environment confirms that an Australian company can design, build and operate technology in one of the most demanding flight regimes on Earth. It is an important step toward delivering hypersonic systems that are operationally relevant for Australia and its allies.”

Matt Hill, CEO, Hypersonix.

While Mach 5 is the current benchmark, the Brisbane team is already looking well beyond that. They are currently developing a new class of autonomous hypersonic aircraft capable of reaching Mach 12.

At Mach 12, you are looking at speeds around 14,800 kilometres per hour. This would pave the way for a whole new generation of ultra-high-speed aviation and rapid response capabilities.

The collaboration with Rocket Lab and the US DIU highlights the importance of the AUKUS partnership and broader international cooperation. By testing in the US, Hypersonix has accessed world-class launch infrastructure while showcasing Australian IP.

The Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport on Wallops Island provided the perfect backdrop for this historic event. Seeing an Australian flag on a vehicle launched from US soil is a proud moment for our local tech sector.

The focus now shifts to the massive amounts of data retrieved from the DART AE during its high-speed run. Engineers will spend the coming weeks and months analysing every sensor reading to refine the next iteration of the craft.

As we look toward the future, the commercial applications for this technology are just as exciting as the defense ones. Imagine a world where international travel or satellite delivery happens in a fraction of the time it takes today.

Australia has often been a country that exports its best talent and ideas overseas. Projects like this prove that we can keep that talent here and build world-leading technology in our own backyard.

The success of the DART AE maiden flight is a clear signal to the rest of the world. Australia isn’t just a participant in the aerospace industry; we are becoming a leader in the hypersonic field.

We will be watching closely to see what Hypersonix does next as they push toward even higher speeds. For a small team out of Brisbane, they are certainly making a very loud noise on the global stage.

The “That’s Not A Knife” mission name might have been a bit of fun, but the results are very serious business. It’s a great day for Aussie engineering and a glimpse into the future of flight.

For more information, head to https://hypersonix.com.au

Jason Cartwright
Jason Cartwrighthttps://techau.com.au/author/jason/
Creator of techAU, Jason has spent the dozen+ years covering technology in Australia and around the world. Bringing a background in multimedia and passion for technology to the job, Cartwright delivers detailed product reviews, event coverage and industry news on a daily basis. Disclaimer: Tesla Shareholder from 20/01/2021

