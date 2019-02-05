Aussie startup Kerb wins Toyota Hackathon

It’s always great to be able to spread news of Australian success stories in technology and today that story is Kerb. An Australian-founded global parking app have won the first Toyota Hackathon in Melbourne on the weekend.

In Australian cities and the world over, parking is a major hassle. If you own a spare car park (both individuals and businesses) you can list it on the app for others to rent for as little as $5/day. Kerb also accommodates motorbikes, boats, and even helicopters.

The Kerb development team won first prize which includes flights, accommodation and tickets to visit Tokyo, the SDL team and the Toyota mobility centre.



Kerb was invited to compete against five other teams including, EatClub, R/GA, Cricket Australia, Finch and Intelematics. Teams were asked to develop solutions to two business problems proposed by Toyota.

Firstly, to bring an existing application into an in-vehicle experience using Toyota’s Smart Device Link (SDL). And secondly, to utilise vehicle signals to promote new in-vehicle experiences.

The Kerb development team successfully integrated with Toyota’s SDL head units to allow Toyota owners to instant book parking on the go, retrieve existing booking information and even open the boom gate or garage door from your in-car head unit.

You can see the integration in action in the clip below.

Kerb won the competition based on a number of factors. These included ingenuity, commercial viability, quality, presentation and how well the solution solved the problems.

Kerb already provides thousands of parking spots across the globe and is dedicated to providing the best parking experience possible.

You can check out Kerb at https://kerb.works/australia/sydney, weird URL guys, grab the .com.