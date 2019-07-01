Australia Drone National Championships

Drones are often thought of as aerial videography, but like most things, humans love to push things to the limit and turn it into a sport.
The 2019 Mission Foods Australian Drone Nationals will be held in the Canberra this year from the 18th to the 20th of October.
The competition uses high-speed drones with pilots wearing low-latency heads-up displays, connecting them directly to the camera mounted on the drone.
There’s a series of obstacles of which multiple courses are created. Pilots then race the clock for the best time through each course, with the fastest of a serious of rounds crowned the champion.
The whole event last year was live streamed on Facebook and you can expect the same again this year.
Check out an example of last year’s course.
If you’re near Canberra and interested in drones, you should definitely make the trip to go see it in person.
For more information, head to the Facebook page.