Australia Post and Telstra bring Starlink to 270 remote communities

Australia Post has partnered with Telstra to deliver high-speed satellite internet to 270 of its most remote and rural Post Offices.

The move makes Australia Post the first major organisation to adopt Telstra Starlink Enterprise Internet nationally, helping to keep essential services online for communities across the country.

This rollout tackles the challenge of inconsistent and slow internet in remote areas, where customers often travel long distances to do their banking or pay bills. By using Starlink’s low-Earth orbit satellites, the partnership provides a faster and more reliable connection, giving customers confidence that services will be available when they need them most.

“Australia Post has the largest nationwide retail network with more than 4,000 post offices located in every corner of the country. This upgrade is a game-changer for remote locations and just one way we are investing in programs and technology that benefits customers no matter where they live,” Josh Bannister, Executive General Manager Retail, Brand and Marketing, Australia Post.

A major speed boost

The 270 connected outlets are now recording internet speeds between four and 22 times faster than before. This significant upgrade allows these remote locations to access the same broader technology updates being rolled out across Australia Post’s national network.

Enhanced service reliability

Telstra’s Starlink Enterprise plans, launched in late 2023, are designed for business-critical operations. The solution is coupled with Telstra’s mobile network failover where possible, providing an extra layer of contingency to keep the business running if there’s ever an interruption to satellite connectivity.

Nationwide reach

Telstra managed the complex installation process, travelling to locations in every state and territory, from Cunnamulla in Queensland to Cocos Island in Western Australia. The logistical effort was massive, highlighted by the installation on Cape Barren Island, which required two planes, a boat, a car, and a truck just to transport the satellite kit to the Post Office rooftop.

“It was so important that we teamed-up with Australia Post and we were hands-on from the start finding a technology-based solution for regional and remote Australians.



We are so proud to deliver new technology types that extend and complement the needs of each Post Office – especially those in the most remote parts of our country. Just like Australia Post, building connection is our lifeblood and I’m thrilled that through this partnership we can continue to connect more Australians in more ways.” Peggy Renders, Chief Customer Officer for Enterprise, Telstra.

This partnership is a significant logistical achievement and a major investment in the digital infrastructure that underpins essential services for rural communities. Following this initial deployment, Australia Post will continue to monitor its network.

For more information, head to https://www.telstra.com.au/business-enterprise/products/networks/internet/starlink