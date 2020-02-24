Australian cybersecurity solutions on show in the US

When it comes to technology, Australia often bats above average. When it comes to information security, it seems we’re also excelling. Yesterday, 11 of Australia and New Zealand’s top innovators, pitched an audience of 250 attendees in San Francisco.

This opportunity was part of the successful ‘Australia House’ Program, which was developed by AustCyber and Austrade, to showcase Australian cyber security capability.

Kasada, Red Shield, Randtronics, Fortifyedge, Huntsman Security, SecureStack, Endace, Detexian, IXUP, Amplify Intelligence and Penten took to the stage at ‘Demo Day’ before networking with American investors including ForgePoint Capital, Rain Capital, Telstra Ventures and Paladin.

Melbourne-based company Datasec Solutions, who pitched at last year’s ‘Demo Day’ and presented a case study to Australian companies ready to scale in the US market this year, caught the eye of multinational corporate Hewlett-Packard.

Their product Cryptix – a cloud-based trust platform which solves the problem of sharing data between trusted and untrusted parties such as your printer – is now available via HP’s Workpath cloud platform, which opens a market of 60 million devices worldwide.

‘With Cryptix, we’ve created something special in Australia that can quickly scale into a global business solution. By working closely with HP, we aim to have 100,000 devices utilising Cryptix by the end of 2022, making the day-to-day operations of thousands of enterprises more secure.” Paul Waite, Solutions Director at Datasec

#RSAC Let’s get this party started! Banners are up, booths are being built and registration opens on 2/22/20. See you soon @RSAConference pic.twitter.com/OAc9oXJqcB — Michelle Adams-Dixon (@madamsdixon) February 20, 2020

The one-day ‘Australia House’ event – held during RSA Conference 2020 which attracts approximately 45,000 delegates from around the world – included panel discussions, site visits, a pitching competition and evening reception.

“AustCyber is proud to collaborate with Austrade and our industry partners to show the world how Australia’s cyber security sector is achieving its goals and aspirations. This is Australia’s fourth year bringing a coordinated presence to the conference and we have over 50 cyber security companies standing with us, shoulder to shoulder, at Australia House to showcase Australia’s cyber capabilities and industry. There are many more who will be out and about across San Francisco demonstrating how far our industry has come in such a short time in producing world leading solutions.” Michelle Price, CEO of AustCyber.

Australia has a highly advanced cyber security industry, with proven expertise in developing and commercialising innovative software solutions and services that protect confidential data and transactions throughout the global economy.

The country’s investment-friendly environment, strong government support and world-class education and training make it an exemplary business destination for international cyber security organisations.

“Australian companies are known for specialising in niche, value-added cyber security products and services that can assist international organisations to ensure the safety and security of highly sensitive data and transactions. In addition, Australia’s excellent research, skill base and innovation centres make the country a premier location for investment and collaboration in cutting-edge cyber security solutions. It is my hope that US and international parties alike take the opportunity to connect with the Australian companies, researchers and educational institutions throughout the week.” Dr Stephanie Fahey, CEO of Austrade.

Austrade’s San Francisco Landing Pad hosted a site visit for early-stage companies looking to expand to the US. Mature-stage companies benefited from a visit to US based multinational Splunk to better understand their world first Data-to-Everything Platform.

Investment in Australian and New Zealand capabilities was a key theme of the day, with a lunch featuring Alistair McGibbon (CyberCX), Michael Wallmannsberger (Wallmannsberger Consulting Ltd) and Kane Lightowler (VMWare) discussing how demand for cyber solutions is growing and why the two countries are well-placed to support this.

The program was supported by sponsors AISA (Australian Information Security Association), NAB (National Australia Bank), CyberCX and the New Zealand Government.