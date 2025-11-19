Australian GAC AION V Big Range, Small Price – 510km Range for $42,590

Chinese automotive manufacturer GAC has released Australian specifications for its AION V, an all-electric medium SUV that will be offered in two trim levels when the brand officially launches later this month. The AION V represents GAC’s entry into the Australian market, bringing technology from a manufacturer that sold over two million vehicles in China last year.

The AION V will be available in Premium and Luxury variants, both sharing GAC’s proprietary 400V electric architecture and a 75.26kWh lithium iron phosphate battery. Range is claimed at 510 kilometres on the WLTP cycle, with the vehicle’s lightweight aluminium construction and efficient 150kW motor contributing to an overall consumption figure of 16.7kWh per 100 kilometres.

Fast charging capability is one of the model’s key features, with GAC claiming the battery can charge from 30 to 80 per cent state of charge in 16 minutes when connected to a 180kW charger. The motor produces 210Nm of torque and powers the front wheels only, with a top speed limited to 160 kilometres per hour.

Magazine Battery 2.0 Technology

At the core of the AION V’s safety proposition is GAC’s Magazine Battery 2.0, a patented battery system engineered for durability and fire resistance. The technology incorporates flame retardant electrolytes at cellular level, dual layer liquid cooling plates above and below cells, and spray facilities for active safety enhancement.

Design and Dimensions

The AION V measures 4,605mm in length, 1,854mm in width and 1,686mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,775mm. GAC’s global design network, spanning studios in Milan, Los Angeles, Shanghai and Guangzhou, has contributed to the vehicle’s exterior design, which features distinctive “dragon claw” lighting signatures front and rear.

Inside, the cabin is centred around a 14.6-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, paired with an 8.88-inch digital instrument cluster. A panoramic sunroof with electric sunshade is standard across both variants, while 4mm acoustic glass aims to minimise road noise intrusion.

Interior Space and Practicality

Rear legroom extends up to 1.1 metres, with second row seats that recline to 137 degrees. Both front seats can be fully reclined to create what GAC describes as a “queen bed environment”, with air conditioning vents positioned in the B-pillars to maintain climate control in this configuration.

Boot space ranges from 427 litres with the rear seats in place to 978 litres with them folded flat. The smart sensor tailgate opening feature activates when standing near the vehicle with the key for three seconds, while the 2-metre load length accommodates items such as surfboards within the cabin.

Luxury Model Features

The Luxury specification adds several features beyond the Premium model, including a 6.6-litre refrigerator integrated into the central armrest. The unit can hold up to 12 cans and maintain temperatures from minus 15 degrees Celsius to 50 degrees Celsius, consuming 0.5kWh over 24 hours at 4 degrees Celsius.

Luxury buyers also receive eight-point massage seats for both driver and front passenger, PVC and genuine leather seat trim compared to PVC-only in the Premium, a PM2.5 sensor, a second row tray table, and an upgraded sun visor with larger vanity mirror and lighting.

Safety and Driver Assistance

Standard safety equipment includes seven airbags, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera system, and i-Size child seat compatibility. The driver assistance suite encompasses adaptive cruise control, integrated cruise assistance, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning and prevention, blind spot detection, and rear crossing traffic alert.

“We’ve already delivered the AION V in over 20 countries worldwide, and we’re delighted that Australians can now experience this exceptional, feature-rich SUV for themselves. Whether choosing the Premium or Luxury model, every AION V represents the very best of modern electric powertrain technology, combining this with the safety, comfort and everyday practicality that truly make a difference in Australian life.” Cheney Liang, Deputy General Manager of GAC Australia, stated.

With MG Motor Australia discontinuing the MG4 77 long range, the GAC AION V steps in as a compelling alternative for EV buyers seeking a smaller vehicle with sufficient range to travel Sydney to Melbourne in two charging stops. The combination of 510 kilometre range, rapid DC and AC charging capabilities, generous internal space and modern infotainment system positions it well in this segment.

However, critical questions remain unanswered until detailed media test drive reviews are conducted. Whether the AION V delivers an engaging driving experience and features safety alerts properly calibrated to Australian road conditions and driver expectations will be crucial factors in determining its success in the local market.

Pricing and Warranty

GAC Australia has announced pricing for the AION V, with the Premium variant starting at $42,590 and the Luxury model priced at $44,590. Buyers who order an AION V or M8 PHEV before the end of 2025 will receive a free 22kW home charging wallbox and $1,000 cashback, in addition to a $500 fuel or charge card offered to all GAC customers who place a deposit by 31 December, irrespective of model.

The AION V is backed by an eight-year, unlimited-kilometre vehicle warranty plus an eight-year, 200,000-kilometre battery warranty. All GAC Australia models also come with five years of roadside assistance.

GAC is expanding its dealer network and has established a fully stocked Melbourne spare parts inventory as it looks to build trust among Australian new-vehicle buyers. The AION V competes in the growing medium electric SUV segment against established models from both mainstream and emerging Chinese manufacturers.

Key Specifications