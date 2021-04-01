AWS launches an Accelerator for Space startups – AWS Space Accelerator

Amazon Web Services is a 3.5 Billion dollar business and today they have announced more support for startups that use the platform. In the past, AWS has helped the likes of Capella Space began their journey on AWS as a startup to provide customers with access to satellite data within minutes of capture—far faster than traditional satellite data services, and at a lower cost.

With the aerospace and satellite industry heating up (with launches every other day), startups are helping drive innovation and improve accessibility to space data. AWS is trying support that innovation with the launch of the AWS Space Accelerator.

AWS Space Accelerator

The AWS Space Accelerator is a four-week business support program that is open to space startups seeking to use AWS to help solve the biggest challenges in the space industry.

Applications are open today and proposals are due by April 21, 2021.

The AWS Space Accelerator will provide technical, business, and mentoring resources to space startups around the globe. AWS is offering this opportunity in collaboration with Seraphim, one of the world’s leading investment groups focused exclusively on the space industry, who will provide business development and investment guidance. AWS and Seraphim will select a cohort of space startups to participate in an intensive, four-week program with AWS Cloud and technical training to help them accelerate research, development, and growth using AWS.

Seraphim, has helped dozens of emerging space companies around the world become investment ready through its own space accelerator program.

“Startups provide a catalyst for bold new experimentation in the space industry. We are proud to announce the AWS Space Accelerator as part of our ongoing commitment to help startups succeed, and to shape the future of aerospace. We look forward to helping the first cohort of companies launch and grow through this new program.” Clint Crosier, director of aerospace and satellite at AWS.

AWS and Seraphim are accepting applications from innovative startups at all stages of maturity working with space technology or space-derived data who have a clearly defined and unique mission. Qualifying missions can include, but are not limited to, earth observation, electronics and robotics, spacecraft launch and delivery, spacecraft hardware and software, launch manufacturing and launch operations, and more.

“AWS is building a world-class accelerator program for space startups tailored around the use of AWS services, and we are excited to work with them. Combined with Seraphim’s unique domain expertise in space investment and acceleration, we hope to attract, select, and accelerate startups who will go on to address some of the world’s biggest challenges.” Rob Desborough, partner, Seraphim.

Applications will be judged on several factors, including: the innovative and unique nature of the project, the overall value the solution will bring to the industry, the creative application of AWS to solve problems, and the team’s ability to deliver on an identified opportunity.

AWS and Seraphim will select 10 companies to participate in the four-week accelerator taking place in June 2021. Selected startups may receive up to $100,000 in AWS Activate credit, as well as mentoring from space domain and technical subject matter experts with deep experience working on AWS.

The program offers collaboration opportunities with AWS customers and members of the AWS Partner Network (APN) looking for cutting-edge technology solutions to their most challenging space problems. It will also bring participants together with space-savvy venture investors for fundraising conversations.

Learn more about the AWS Space Accelerator and how to apply. Learn more about how AWS Aerospace and Satellite supports customers and partners. Learn more about how Seraphim is helping emerging space companies become investment ready.