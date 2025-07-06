Review: Vantrue N2X Dashcam 2 Way Front Interior View with Suction Cup Mount for Uber, Food Delivery, Work Fleet & Rental Car Users

The Vantrue Nexus N2X dashcam works reliably with a suction cup mount and has 2 way recording Front 2.7K & Interior (1080p including infrared night vision) in one unit.

Most dashcams don’t support that, which is annoying for drivers who use many cars like Taxi, Uber, Didi, Food Delivery, Holiday Rental and Work Fleet car users.

I tested the N2X with a 512GB card for 3 months over 3000km of driving in media loan review Kia EV5, Hyundai Inster, MG S5, Geely EX5 and my own MG4.

This is my overall review, unboxing and setup for the dashcam and accessories. Vantrue sent me the N2x dashcam as well as optional suction cup mount, CPL filter and a 512GB card.

In an ideal world of course the front camera would be 4K rather than 2.7K and the interior camera would be 2K, however the N2X does a good job at packing in lots of features like a Sony Starvis 2 sensor and infrared night time internal black and white clear recording at a reasonable price of about $300 in Australia.

I think this is the best suction cup mount dashcam available at present. The suction cup and normal 3M sticky mount both have a GPS Receiver Module which embeds the longitude and latitude of your car in the onscreen metadata and shows your GPS driving speed.

The few other dashcams that do support a suction cup mount like the Nextbase 622GW which I tested previously fail the test because the suction cup stops working well after swapping between many cars and also falls off the windshield in higher temperatures.

2.7K Front and Interior Recording

The N2X captures simultaneous front and cabin views at 2.7K plus 1080P resolution. Recording options include 1944P plus 1080P, 1440P plus 1080P, and various 30/60 frame rate options.

This configuration delivers clear image quality with reduced noise and motion blur during both day and night conditions.

Video files are saved in MP4 format while still images use JPG compression for efficient storage.

Dual Wide-Angle Coverage

Front-facing camera features a 158-degree viewing angle while the interior camera provides 165-degree coverage.

The dual-camera system ensures comprehensive monitoring of road conditions ahead and passenger activity inside the vehicle which is important for rideshare drivers who need evidence of any bad behaviour by passengers.

Sony STARVIS 2 Sensor Technology

The front camera incorporates Sony’s STARVIS 2 IMX675 5-megapixel CMOS sensor for detailed recordings.

HDR technology balances exposure levels to capture clear footage in challenging lighting conditions including ultra-low light environments.

Infrared Night Vision

Four infrared LED lights activate automatically when low light conditions are detected in the vehicle cabin.

The system produces clear black and white recordings during night-time operation without disturbing passengers.

5GHz WiFi Connectivity

High-frequency 5GHz WiFi enables faster video transfers to your phone compared to traditional 2.4GHz connections. 2.4ghz is also available for older phones.

Users can view, edit, and download footage directly to smartphones before sharing on social media platforms or sending to police, rideshare platform operators etc.

Mobile App Integration

The Vantrue smartphone app provides wireless connection capabilities and firmware update functionality. The application generates driving route reports and simplifies video management tasks for users.

CPL Filter Compatibility

An optional circular polarising filter reduces reflections and glare from glass, metal, and reflective surfaces. The accessory enhances image quality by minimising unwanted light interference during recordings.

Voice Control Operation

Multi-language voice commands allow hands-free operation for taking photos, muting audio, ending recordings, and protecting important footage.

The system supports English, French, Japanese, Russian, and Chinese voice instructions.

I used the “lock the video” feature often to store key moments during a long recent family road trip.

24/7 Parking Protection

Four distinct parking monitoring modes provide continuous vehicle surveillance when parked. The system requires hardwiring installation to maintain power during extended parking periods.

Pre-Recording Buffer

Motion detection mode captures 15 seconds of footage before triggered events and continues recording for 30 seconds afterward. This pre-recording buffer ensures complete incident documentation from start to finish.

Low Bitrate Recording Mode

When no movement is detected for five minutes, the system automatically switches to parking mode with 720P recording at 15 frames per second. This power-saving feature extends recording duration while maintaining adequate footage quality.

Time-Lapse Recording

Low frame rate recording captures footage at one frame per second for extended monitoring periods. Playback occurs at 30 frames per second, allowing 30 minutes of real-time activity to be viewed in one minute.

GPS Location Tracking

Built-in GPS records vehicle speed and location data alongside video footage. The information provides accurate context for incidents and helps verify driving behaviour during insurance claims.

Magnetic Mount System

The front camera mount features magnetic attachment for easy removal without dismounting the entire bracket. This innovative design allows quick camera retrieval for evidence review or security purposes.

Supercapacitor Power System

The N2X uses supercapacitor technology instead of traditional batteries for power storage. This system provides enhanced safety, extreme temperature tolerance, and extended operational lifespan compared to battery-powered alternatives.

Storage and Connectivity

External microSD card support extends up to 512GB using U3 Class 10 cards for reliable high-speed recording. Type-C connectivity enables data transfer and charging through the included 11.5-foot car charger cable.

Temperature Performance

Operating temperature range spans from negative 20 degrees Celsius to 60 degrees Celsius. Storage temperature tolerance extends from negative 20 degrees to 70 degrees Celsius for Australian climate conditions.

Availability and Pricing

The Vantrue N2X is available through Vantrue directly (stock is shipped from Australia), and Amazon Australia, with pricing starting around $300 for the dashcam.

Optional accessories including hardwire kits, CPL filters, and wireless remote controls are sold separately.

The device comes with GPS adhesive mount, 11.5-foot car charger, 3.3-foot data cable, installation tools, and adhesive mounting accessories.

Professional installation connected to a separate 12V battery is recommended for hardwire parking mode functionality.