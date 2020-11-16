BINGE now available on all 2017-2020 Samsung TV models

BINGE is the latest streaming service to enter Australia and late last week, the service announced they were coming to Samsung TVs.

Launching back in May, we detailed at the time that the service was launching on the web, iOS, Android, Chromecast and AirPlay, as well as set-top boxes like Foxtel TV and AppleTV. At the time, Samsung, LG and Hisense TVs were all on the to-do list.

The first of that TV support has now been delivered with the Binge app now available on Samsung TVs produced between 2017-2020. When you buy a TV, there’s a hope and expectation from consumers that the software is going to be updated and supported over the subsequent years.

Unfortunately, that hasn’t played out very well in practice, with many never seeing an update for their TV and new apps often not coming to specific year models.

This move to include the app for the past 3 years of Samsung TVs is a really exciting development and as someone who owns a Q7F 65″ QLED TV from Samsung, made in 2017, this support is absolutely welcome.

BINGE Executive Director, Alison Hurbert-Burns, said:

“Since launching in May this year, BINGE has been entertaining customers with the world’s best shows including drama, comedy, movies and more. Today’s announcement is part of a comprehensive features roadmap to continually improve the viewing experience, and to enable more Australians to enjoy BINGE’s incredible content. For entertainment lovers with a Samsung TV, we’re excited for them to be able to access BINGE and the world’s best shows like The Undoing, Euphoria, The Walking Dead and upcoming series The Flight Attendant. And I’m thrilled that we now offer Closed Captions on a huge range of our content with the team adding more and more titles every day,” Hurbert-Burns said.

Director of Audio Visual, Samsung Electronics Australia, Hass Mahdi, said:

“Samsung is committed to offering more choice and experiences via the Smart TV platform. The way we are utilising our TVs has changed and it’s important that we continue to grow our content offering. We hope our customers enjoy being able to revel in the comprehensive entertainment programming offered by BINGE.”

BINGE is now available on all 2017-2020 Samsung TV models and if you haven’t yet checked out Binge, you can stream TV shows and Movies for just A$10 per month at binge.com.au