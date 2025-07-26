REVIEW: Blackmagic Design ATEM Mini Pro and DaVinci Resolve Speed Editor

Almost everyone is a content creator these days. Whether you’re on virtual meetings, live streaming, or snapping some Instagram shorts, we are all looking for ways to streamline our workflows. Luckily for these types of workers, Blackmagic Design has you covered.

The Blackmagic Design ATEM Mini Pro is the perfect companion for all your virtual calls and live streams. If you’re into video editing, then you can’t go past the DaVinci Resolve Speed Editor. Let’s look at both products.

Blackmagic Design ATEM Mini Pro

Are you constantly on Zoom or Teams? Are you doing live streams for work or play? Then investing in a switcher is a must. The Blackmagic Design ATEM—based on the Egyptian god, Atum—family is a line of switches that help make video production seamless. The full line up includes everything from the compact, to the industrial sized (and priced) professional panel:

Some of the ATEM live production switches available from the Blackmagic Design website (Images: Blackmagic Design)

The one that most business people and creatives would likely go for, is the ATEM Mini. It’s compact, small enough for your desk, and doesn’t cost a small salary.

ATEM Mini Pro

The Blackmagic Design ATEM Mini Pro has everything you need for a decent live stream or online call. You can plug in up to four HDMI inputs and two microphone inputs. The beauty of a system like this is not only can you directly stream to Zoom, Teams, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch, but you can also use the USB-C Out to record your streaming data straight to a hard-drive.

No more worrying about space on your computer, the ATEM Mini has you covered.

With plenty of outputs, you can connect all your devices and switch between them for a professional-looking video. (Photo: TechAU)c

The Mini is super easy to use, literally at the touch of a button. Once you’ve connected all your inputs, the intuitive keys on the deck allow you to switch between various sources, creating a professional video experience. In addition, you have the option to add built-in video effects such as transition type.

It’s the perfect buy for any professional or video streamer. It doesn’t require a lot of real estate, and its visually appealing design will fit nicely with any desk setup.

Size of the ATEM Mini Pro next to DaVinci Resolve Speed Editor. (Photo: techAU)

Blackmagic Design DaVinci Resolve Speed Editor

For the video editors in the room, you might like to look at something a little different. Whilst the ATEM Mini Pro is perfect for live video, many creators use DaVinci Resolve for video editing. It’s software that combines editing, motion graphics, colour correction, visual effects, and audio production in one tool.

The power users in the house probably have DaVinci Resolve’s hot keys burned into their brains. But what if you want more control over your editing, and you can’t remember every keyboard shortcut? This is where a Speed Editor comes in handy.

DaVinci Resolve Speed Editor. I loved the wheel. (Photo: techAU)

These are designed to streamline your workflow and help with faster production. The DaVinci Resolve Speed Editor provides fast access to the most used functions. For example, there’s a button that will change your screen to full view. There’s a button you can press to switch to video only, or audio only. The two I used the most are the dial, which allows you to roll across the timeline, and the “Cut” button. These are probably my most used functions for video editing and the Speed Editor provides rapid access.

Whilst it can help with my video editing, I am by no means a full-time video editor. The DaVinci Resolve Speed Editor—even this small one—does take up a fair chunk of space on your desk. For the little amount of time (approx. 4 hours a week) I’m in video editing mode, I’m not sure I want to allocate all that desk space to something I’m not using every single day.

The DaVinci Resolve Speed Editor is around half the area of my full sized keyboard. (Photo: techAU)

For the full time video editors and content creators, I’d say this is a must. Reducing your edit time, and providing quick access to functionality will dramatically improve your workflow, and cut down time spent in the editor. That, is money well spent.

Price and Availability

Both these Blackmagic Design products are available directly from the website. The ATEM Mini Pro is A$505, and the DaVinci Resolve Speed Editor comes in at A$679.

If you’re looking for professional creative experience, you can also download DaVinci Resolve for free, or purchase the full version for access to Blackmagic Design’s AI features and special effects.