BREAKING: Tesla launches FSD (Supervised) in Australia, the first RHD country

The embargo is finally over and I’m very happy to share the news that Tesla are launching Full Self Driving (Supervised) in Australia !

After launching in the US as a Beta back in October 2020 (4 years, 11 months ago), Tesla then deployed their software upgrade to Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, China.

US – October 2020

Canada – Feb 2022

China – Feb 2025

Mexico – Feb, 2025

Puerto Rico – Feb 2025

Australia/NZ – August 2025

This Australian launch is the first right-hand drive market (drive on the left of the road), which presents a new set of challenges on top of the regional differences in road markings, signage and road rules.

Tesla’s FSD (supervised) software upgrade is the second-last step of Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) on their journey to autonomy. While many short sighted observers struggled to understand why Tesla branded the software FSD, but for those paying attention, it was clear the goal was to get the cars to drive themselves.

For now, FSD (Supervised) still requires the driver to visually monitor the driving environment and take over if there are issues. The driver is still legally liable in the event a crash was to occur.

In the US, Tesla are testing a robotaxi service FSD (unsupervised) in Austin, TX and while it still features an employee in the passenger seat, this is clearly temporary. Once Tesla (and regulators) are comfortable with the safety of the driverless technology, they will deliver a service at a significantly lower cost that ride sharing or taxi services, eliminating one of the largest costs, driver wages.

With Tesla’s FSD now hitting consumer cars in Australia (and NZ), it opens the door to other RHD market rollouts like Japan and the UK.

FSD Australian Details

In Australia, Tesla owners have had the ability to buy the FSD software upgrade since 2019 when the Model 3 shipped into Australia. This was later followed by the Model Y, both of which arrived with Tesla’s HW3 hardware suite (computer and cameras) to power the vision-based solution.

Tesla are launching FSD (Supervised) on HW4 vehicles first, which will frustrate some of the earliest supporters of the brand. Tesla has publicly committed to implement a free hardware upgrade for those HW3 owners who purchase FSD outright. There is now no firm timeline for the availability of this, but would provide these owners the upgraded hardware necessary for full autonomy.

Australian vehicles that get FSD (Supervised) will need the 2025.32 software update, which includes both FSD 12.6.4 and FSD 13.2.9). We know Tesla will focus on the HW4 cars first, so while HW3 vehicles in the US get V12, it is understood that this won’t be available at launch.

I’m an Aussie with a Tesla, how do I get FSD (Supervised).

techAU understands that the initial deployment of FSDs in Australia will roll out to a select number of people outside the company, these people are being invited into Tesla’s Early Access Program. Tesla are clearly taking a cautious approach to the rollout locally, which again may disappoint some, but it’s certainly understandable.

There’s a lot who said that Tesla technology approach would never work, but with FSD continuing to rollout internationally, they were clearly wrong.

Tesla’s FSD software upgrade is available via the app, or website and costs A$10,100 to purchase outright. Those who purchased Enhanced Autopilot for A$5,000 can pay the difference to upgrade.

It is worth noting that buying FSD today, is not a guarantee you’ll get FSD (Supervised) for the period of time it’s restricted to Early Access. Once it leaves early access and becomes publicly available, you would get the software update for your vehicle.

Some of the coverage suggests a Monthly Subscription will be made available (for 30 days). This would certainly help with adoption, making it more approachable for more owners, many who have stretched financially to get into a Tesla.

What does FSD (Supervised) actually do?

If you’re used to standard Autopilot, you’ll be used to the car tracking the speed limit, keeping you in the lanes and adjusting to the cars ahead.

The massive difference with FSD (Supervised) is that it can turn corners on city streets, automatically indicating before doing so. It’ll now take roundabouts, something that AP just couldn’t, throwing red hands and asking you to take over.

FSD (supervised) also has the ability to navigate on roads without lane markings and even cross solid lines to move past items like double-parked cars.

These features combine to provide an experience that feels very close to the car driving itself, all you need to do is set the destination, tap start, then sit back and monitor, making sure you’re ready to take over if you need to.

Based on the experience of users internationally, interventions have become incredible rare, one of the upsides of having waited for some long, Australians will get to enjoy a much more polished product.

Those of us who purchased FSD have been able to experience Autopark, Navigate on Autopilot and traffic light, stop sign control, the AP stack that runs these features is more than 4 years old and has had little improvement during that time.

There are issues like having to stalk confirm it’s safe to proceed through a green light, or the indicator on a freeway onramp incorrectly showing left when merging right. We also have the problem that the car doesn’t increase in speed automatically when entering a faster speed zone.

FSD (Supervised) is a completely new software approach, using end-to-end neural nets, or as Tesla likes to put it – vision in, controls out.

techAU Coverage of FSD (Supervised)

I’m so unbelievably happy to finally see Tesla bring this safety and convenience technology to Australia. If you’re keen for autonomy to happen, Tesla really is our best hope, with no signs that competitors like Waymo, GM SuperCruise, Ford’s BlueCruise, or even ADAS systems from Chinese automakers have plans to bring their technology to Australia anytime soon.

Stay tuned to techAU over the next week, we’ll have some great content for you.