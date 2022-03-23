Bunnings products to be transported by Electric Trucks by Fuso

Linfox is trialling electric vehicles with a number of its customers, and this week is introducing two all-electric trucks to the Bunnings fleet for the first time.

The Fuso eCanters will deliver home and lifestyle products to local stores in Melbourne’s southwest and will be powered by 100% renewable electricity.

Based on anticipated usage, at least 60 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions (CO2-e) can be avoided annually compared to the same size Euro 6 diesel-powered truck.

“As leading Australian retailers continue to reduce reliance on traditional energy sources, Linfox is proud to support our customers’ ambitious sustainability targets. Act Sustainably is a key strategic driver in our Leading the Way 2025 business strategy, and this includes a growing fleet of electric vehicles replacing diesel powered vehicles on suburban transport routes. Supply chain partners have an important role to play in the transition to renewable energy and the action we take now will determine our future and the future of generations to come.” Executive Chairman Linfox Pty Ltd, Peter Fox.

The electric vehicles form part of Bunnings’ sustainability strategy with a pledge to reach net-zero Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030. The trial will assist Bunnings to assess methods of transitioning to lower emissions transport in its supply chain in the future.

Built by Daimler, the Fuso eCanter will recharge using a fast charger at Bunnings’ Laverton distribution centre. It can be recharged to 80 per cent capacity in an hour using a 40kW DC fast charger or fully charged in four hours.

The eCanter offers up to 100km of range per charge, which certainly won’t suit all applications, but for moving products between warehouses and retail outlets, these could be a great, zero-emission solution.

Daimler Truck and Bus Australia Pacific President and CEO, Daniel Whitehead, said the electric Fuso eCanter was perfectly suited to help Bunnings achieve its sustainability targets.

“We are thrilled Bunnings will use Linfox operated zero emission Fuso eCanters as part of its clear commitment to reduce carbon emissions and address climate change. The eCanter is a practical workhorse and its full suite of active safety features, including Advanced Emergency Braking System (AEBS), allows fleets to look after the planet and their workers at the same time.” Daimler Truck and Bus Australia Pacific President and CEO, Daniel Whitehead

Linfox will operate 6 electric vehicles across Victoria and New South Wales by March 2022.