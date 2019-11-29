Chargefox charges into NSW with new ultra-rapid EV chargers in Sydney

Image credit: Will Deasy

Chargefox’s EV charging network already has a number of locations in Victoria and Queensland and today, they announced an expansion into New South Wales.

The sixth ultra-rapid charging station is located in Sydney at Zetland’s East Village Shopping Centre. Locating the chargers in Sydney makes plenty of sense, given the growing population density of electric vehicle owners in Australia’s largest city.

With support for up to 350kW charging, vehicles that can accept it (non currently on offer in Aus) can receive as much as 400km of charge in 15 mins (or 200km of charge in 8 mins).

In response to a lot of EV critics, these chargers are powered by 100% renewable energy.

“From day one, our vision has been to see 100% of road travel powered by renewable energy, and our ultra-rapid chargers accessible to all Australians. Today’s announcement – in Australia’s most populous city – brings us one step closer to that vision. We aim to make EV charging as fast and easy as possible for all Australians, and we’re excited to be leading the way in delivering world leading infrastructure backed by renewable energy, like at this site.” Marty Andrews, Chargefox CEO

Chargefox has plans for 8 additional charging locations in NSW, all built with investment from NRMA. It adds to the already expansive network of 47 fast charging stations operated by Chargefox in the state. Fast charging stations are capable of adding up to 60 kms of range in 15 minutes.



When combined with the current 25 fast chargers operated by NRMA (plus an additional 15 to be rolled out before the end of the year), NSW is fast becoming one of Australia’s best serviced states for EV drivers.

NRMA spokesperson Peter Khoury said more chargers meant more choice and less range anxiety for EV drivers.

“We are proud to support this project that will add to our already extensive network of EV chargers across the state and further open up NSW to the next generation of motorists. “We know that range anxiety is a real barrier to the uptake of EVs now and into the future so more chargers will go a long way to alleviating concerns.” NRMA spokesperson Peter Khoury

Chargefox recently announced their plans to roll out an additional 50 ultra-rapid charging sites around Australia and revealed the locations of the next 16 sites they have in development.

The Chargefox ultra-rapid network will soon connect Brisbane, Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, Adelaide and Cairns. Additional sites in Western Australia and Tasmania are also planned.

“With six ultra-rapid stations open along the East Coast – all backed by renewable energy – and partnerships with Jaguar, Nissan and BMW, this has been a milestone year for Chargefox. We’ve processed over 50,000 charging sessions on more than 1,000 plugs across Australia, dispensing a total of over 400 MWh of electricity – that’s enough electricity to power the average household for a decade.” Marty Andrews, Chargefox CEO

Over the past 2 years, Chargefox has seen more than 50,000 charging sessions across Australia and New Zealand.

The ultra-rapid charging network is an investment by the Australian Motoring Services (RACV, NRMA, RACQ, RAC, RAA and RACT), Wilson Transformers and the founder of Carsales, Greg Roebuck. It is supported with grants from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) and the Victorian Government.

Chargefox’s multiple partnerships with car manufacturers mean that Australians can confidently purchase an EV backed by the Chargefox network.

If you own an EV and need to find some charge, you can leverage the Chargefox mobile app, or use the 3rd party app and service Plugshare.