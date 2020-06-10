Chargefox partners with Audi to provide e-tron with 6 years of free, unlimited charging

Audi is another one of the major automakers that is getting serious about EVs. The Audi e-tron SUV and Sportsback is due for release in Australia later this year, with pre-orders launching on June 19th.

One of the major issues you need to address when launching an EV into a new market is where owners would charge. While most will charging at home for daily usage, automakers need an answer for longer road trips.

Outside Tesla’s Supercharger network, Chargefox runs the largest fast-charging network in Australia, which is attracting deals with major players.

Chargefox recently announced that Porsche Taycan owners would receive 3 years of free charging.

This adds to a previously announcement that a partnership with Jaguar provided I-PACE owners with 5 years of free charging at Chargefox stations.

It seems Audi is going one better, offering e-tron owners with a massive 6 years of free charging, for an unlimited amount of km on the Chargefox network.

The Audi e-tron comes in both SUV and Sportsback body styles, while offering 3 variants, 50 quattro, 55 quattro and the 55 quattro first edition.

The e-tron 50 features a 71kWh battery, while the 55 offers a 95kWh pack. This translates to a decent range of between 336km – 436km of range using the WLTP standard.

We’re quickly approaching the point where most Australians on the East coast of Australia won’t have to travel more than 150km before they have another fast-charging location available to them. This network of chargers in key locations means a trip from Melbourne to Sydney and even up to Brisbane are all practical.

In terms of performance, Audi’s first EV accelerates from 0-100km/hr in a snappy, 6.6 seconds and tops out at 200km.hr (factory limited).

It’s been a couple of years since we seen the production model shown off, and even longer since we seen the first e-tron concept. It’s great that Australia getting another EV option on the road, although it doesn’t come cheap.

The following prices are for Victoria, you can check out your prices for your state here. Audi actually has a really impressive list of colours and options for the e-tron, so these prices also don’t include any upgrades.

Audi e-tron – 50 quattro – A$149,778.79 driveaway

Audi e-tron – 55 quattro – A$159,156.80 driveaway

Audi e-tron – 50 quattro First Edition – A$172,594.40 driveaway



Audi e-tron sportsback – 50 quattro – A$161,240.80 driveaway

Audi e-tron sportsback – 55 quattro – A$170,618.80 driveaway

Audi e-tron sportsback – 50 quattro First Edition – A$183,381.21 driveaway

Given these premium prices, the e-tron attracts the good old Luxury Car Tax.

Australia’s Federal Government really needs to address this exorbitant tax that serves as a negative pressure on the EV market. When purchasing an e-tron, the LCT adds as much as A$20,000 to the price of this car, while state taxes including Stamp Duty account for another $6-7k.

For more information on the e-tron, head to Audi.com.au