Chargefox’s 20th ultra-rapid charging station is in Port Macquarie, NSW

It feels like every electric charging network claims to be the largest, but Chargefox’s is genuinely a large, now opening their 20th location.

The latest ultra-rapid recharging station is in Port Macquarie, NSW.

The addition of this station to the already expansive Chargefox network means that EV drivers are now able to travel from Sydney to the coastal regions of Northern NSW without any long charging stops.

Locals and tourists alike travelling around the southern states now have access to this world-class technology, delivering up to 400km of range in only 15 minutes and backed up by 100% renewable energy.

Chargefox Port Macquarie is the eighth ultra-rapid site to open in NSW, and construction on a final site in the state is already underway. When opened, the nine ultra-rapid sites in NSW will connect with Chargefox sites in neighbouring states and allow travel from Adelaide to Brisbane purely via the ultra-rapid network.

Chargefox has delivered this world-leading charging technology to EV drivers in VIC, NSW, QLD, SA, TAS and WA, as well as securing partnerships with most of the major EV manufacturers. Use of their network of chargers is reducing carbon emissions by up to 90 tonnes every month. That’s the equivalent of more than 50,000 kilos of coal-burning avoided in an average month.

“Chargefox has now built 20 ultra-rapid charging stations around Australia on the Chargefox network that are totally powered by renewable energy, with many others using green power where possible. We have over 11,000 users on our app, and we have powered more than 175,000 EV charging sessions. We’ll be opening the final two charging stations in our phase 1 rollout this summer, and we look forward to seeing our network’s growing contribution to carbon emission reduction. Together with the EV drivers of Australia, we’re helping to make Australia’s environment cleaner for future generations.” Marty Andrews, CEO of Chargefox

Chargefox Port Macquarie, as well as others in NSW, was built with investment from the NRMA and the other motoring clubs via the Australian Motoring Services (AMS). NRMA Electric Vehicle Division Manager Amelia Johns said the NRMA was proud to partner with Chargefox to continue to expand its electric vehicle fast charging network across NSW and beyond.

“We are ensuring that Australia is prepared for an electric future and motorists have choice and confidence to hit the wide-open road without worrying about running out of charge. This is part of our drive to invest in regional communities and sustainable initiatives, opening the gates to more unique journeys, experiences and destinations for NRMA and Chargefox Members.” NRMA Electric Vehicle Division Manager Amelia Johns

It has been a big year for Chargefox, the company now has partnerships with most of the major car manufacturers including Volvo, Nissan, BMW, Mercedes, Porsche, Jaguar and Audi.