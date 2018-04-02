Cloudflare just made the web faster with 1.1.1.1

The experience we all have on the web is made up of a number of different factors. Even with the fastest NBN connection, you may find a delay between entering a website address into your browser and when the site loads.

In the background, your request to visit a website is passed to the browser which then checks the English-based URL you entered, against a globally distributed Domain Name System to resolve the IP address of the server hosting that website.

For a while now, it was well established that Google’s 8.8.8.8 DNS service was among the fastest but that just changed. Move over Google, it’s time for 1.1.1.1 from Cloudflare.

Cloudflare is used by millions of websites (including this one) to speed up the delivery of a website thanks to their massive global Content Distribution Network (CDN) as well as services like the prevention against DDOS attacks. Their latest DNS offering follows a similar goal, to speed up the web, and testing is showing they’ve done a great job at implementing an incredibly fast DNS system that resolves domain names to IP addresses.

You can read the full detail on Cloudflare’s announcement post, but the key information is how to switch your connection to use this new DNS service.

DNS Perf compares the speed of different DNS providers and shooting straight to the top of the list is Cloudflare’s new 1.1.1.1 services.

If you’re just testing it out, then you can change the DNS of a single device. If you’re ready to go all-in, then you can update the DNS of your router, so all of the devices on your home network can benefit.

On a Windows 10 machine, visit Control Panel\All Control Panel Items\Network Connections and right-click and select properties. Select IPv4 and click Properties. At the bottom of this dialog, you can manually define the DNS settings and its here you enter 1.1.1.1 as the primary DNS server, remembering to use 1.0.0.1 as the secondary. This tells your computer to use Cloudflare’s DNS.

If you’re living in the future and running IPv6, then you too can join in using the following settings.