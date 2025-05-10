D-Link release a pocket-sized Wi-Fi 6 4G+ LTE Mobile Hotspot

D-Link A/NZ has announced the arrival of its latest connectivity marvel, the DWR-933M 4G+ LTE Cat6 Wi-Fi 6 Mobile Hotspot.

Designed to keep you online wherever life takes you, it offers the convenience of sharing a 4G+ internet connection with a crowd, to up to 64 devices simultaneously.

Setting up your personal Wi-Fi zone is made simple, just slide your data-enabled Nano SIM card into the designated slot, no need for fiddly adapters. With an easy setup, you can enjoy secure, high-speed 4G+ internet, perfect for staying connected on business trips or sharing your adventures online.

Under the hood, the DWR-933M packs a punch. It combines the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology with dual-band support, operating on both 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies to deliver impressive speeds of up to 600Mbps.

Meanwhile, the integrated 4G+ LTE Cat6 modem ensures speedy downloads of up to 300Mbps. Charging is made easy with the inclusion of a USB-C port, and your connection stays secure thanks to WPA2 encryption.

Stay informed at a glance with the clear 1.77″ TFT display, providing you with essential status updates. The built-in 3000mAh battery is engineered to last for up to 12 hours of typical usage, ensuring you have connectivity throughout your entire day on the move.

You can easily configure the DWR-933M using the free D-Link Mobile Connect App, available for both iOS and Android devices. Alternatively, you can use any web browser for setup.

For added convenience, it also supports Wi-Fi Protected Setup (WPS), allowing for one-touch configuration.

Key Features of the DWR-933M

4G+ LTE Cat6 Mobile Hotspot with high-performance Wi-Fi 6

Experience the best of both worlds with fast 4G+ LTE and the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology.

LTE Cat6 support with download speeds up to 300Mbps

Enjoy rapid download speeds for smooth browsing, streaming, and downloading.

Built-in Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) with 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, up to 600Mbps

Benefit from faster and more efficient Wi-Fi connectivity for all your devices.

USB-C port for charging

Convenient and modern charging capabilities.

WPA2 encryption for enhanced network security

Keep your connection secure and your data protected.

1.77″ TFT display for real-time notifications and status

Easily monitor your connection and device status.

Built-in 3000mAh battery for up to 12 hours of use

Stay connected throughout the day without worrying about running out of power.

Nano SIM slot – no adapter required

Hassle-free SIM card installation.

Easy configuration via D-Link Mobile Connect App or web browser

Simple and intuitive setup options.

Supports up to 64 wireless devices

Share your connection with a large number of users.

One-touch WPS setup

Quick and easy connection of compatible devices.

The D-Link DWR-933M 4G+ LTE Cat6 Wi-Fi 6 Mobile Hotspot is available right now in Australia and New Zealand.

You can purchase it directly from www.dlink.com.au for A$99.95. For more information, head to dlink.com.au