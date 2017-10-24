Dell’s Mixed Reality headset will feature at PAX Australia 2017

This weekend, Melbourne will play host to PAX Australia from the 27th-29th of October. With Microsoft’s big push into Mixed Reality in 2017, one of their biggest hardware partner, Dell, will be there showing off their Dell Visor with controllers.

Dell’s high-powered gaming brand, Alienware will be at PAX with Dell Gaming making its PAX Australia debut. If you’re heading to PAX this weekend, you’ll get a chance to get hands-on with 2 different custom designed mixed reality experiences.

The new Dell Visor will feature in one of the mixed reality zones, bringing together real and virtual worlds to create a best in class gaming experience. In another zone, a green screen mixed reality installation, powered by an Alienware Aurora with Intel Optane memory will provide an immersive experience that gamers can share on their social networks.

Gamers will be able to get their hands on the latest and greatest Dell Gaming and Alienware hardware as they play the blockbuster new release, Destiny 2. Gamers will be able to go head-to-head in a dedicated 4 vs. 4 set-ups, featuring the Alienware Aurora.

“We have joined forces at this year’s PAX with Destiny 2, one of the biggest and most exciting game releases of 2017,” says Joe Olmsted, Director, Dell Gaming and Alienware. “Playing on our latest Alienware hardware, fans will have an unrivalled gaming experience with the rich graphics and intricate gameplay to truly bring the game to life.”

Joe will return to Australia and showcase the latest and greatest products from the Alienware and Dell Inspiron Gaming range. Guests will be able to test out the latest Alienware 13” OLED, as well as the 15” and 17” Alienware laptops. Alienware’s Area 51 featuring the new Intel Core X-series processors, new monitors, keyboards and mice will also be on the stand.

“Our new range of peripherals and monitors will be a big focus for us at this year’s show. The feedback we’ve received on the new hardware has been exceptional, so we’re excited for our Australian fans to get hands-on with these products,” said Joe Olmsted.

Alienware’s Lenard Swain will also make a return to Australia as the host of Alienware.TV, presiding over a number of discussions about the industry’s latest innovations and emerging tech. Alienware.TV will also feature interviews with PAX’s Indy Showcase winners including Earth Work Games, Team Ninja Thumbs, Shadowplay, Lunar Roosters, The Voxel Agents and Growl Interactive.

PAX attendees will have a chance to win a selection of prizes from Dell Gaming, Alienware and Destiny 2 publisher, Activision. 1000 Scratch-and-Win cards will be handed out from the booth each day, offering the chance to win prizes including an Alienware Aurora and the new Alienware 34” curved monitor. Fans signing up to Alienware Arena — the forum community which provides gaming content, event coverage, tournaments, and advice for PC gamers — at the Alienware booth will also have the chance to win.

For the latest on Alienware and Dell Gaming at PAX Australia 2017, chances to win, and updates during the event, fans can follow Alienware on Facebook and Twitter (@AlienwareOz).

If you’re a gaming fan in Melbourne, then consider heading to PAX Australia this weekend and take a visit to the Alienware and Dell Gaming booth at the Exhibition Hall, Stand 2030. If you can’t be there in person, you can follow along on Twitter from @AlienwareOZ and on Facebook.