Developers can now easily add Apple Pay, Google Pay and take CC payments in mobile apps with new Square SDK

Square have announced a new In-App Payments SDK, enabling businesses (via developers) to integrate Square payments within their mobile apps.

The process to do this is simple, requiring just just a few lines of code. If you’re a developer and want to build a fully secure payments flow inside an Android or iOS app, then the Square SDK will now enable them to achieve this with ease.



The In-App Payments SDK provides a customisable payments flow that works with the most popular payment types. The SDK includes a beautifully designed, interactive user experience that guides buyers as they enter their credit card information, preventing errors and providing a smoother checkout experience.

Developers can use this default flow as-is, update certain elements, or customise the entire experience to match the look and feel of their apps. Buyers can pay with their credit or debit cards, digital wallets such as Apple Pay and Google Pay, or can choose to save their credit card information for future purchases.



The SDK rounds out Square’s omnichannel payments platform, making Square the only platform with first-party products that provide an end-to-end payments experience across in-person, web, and mobile app transactions. By using one platform for payments, developers and businesses minimise the complexity, security, and compliance of managing payments across channels. For businesses that also means a single, unified system for back-office reporting and the ability to see a holistic view of their buyers’ behaviour for easier customer service and loyalty.



“With the introduction of in-app mobile payments to the Square platform, developers now have a complete, omnichannel payments solution for all their payment needs. From software to hardware to services, Square offers a complete payments experience all in one cohesive open platform. Even better, developers and business owners can manage all their payments across in-store, mobile and online all in one place.”

Carl Perry, Developer Lead at Square.

Brushfire, a fast-growing global ticketing and registration platform, has been using the SDK through the beta program. Brushfire was able to quickly integrate Square’s In-App Payments SDK into their mobile apps to allow customers to easily buy tickets at local events, increasing conversion by more than 20%.



“Square’s in-app payments SDK was painless and easy to use. We loved it from a technical standpoint: it allowed us to do something that was literally impossible for us before, and we were able to do it easier than ever. That’s all that matters to developers.”

Jorin Slaybaugh, Technology Lead at Brushfire.

The In-App Payments SDK is available for iOS, Android, and Flutter starting today in Australia, Canada, Japan, the UK and the United States. To learn more about the SDK visit https://squareup.com/developers/in-app-payments.