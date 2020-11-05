DJI Mini 2 fits in the palm of your hand, delivers offers 4K30, and 31 min flight time

DJI have just announced their latest drone and it’s small, light, ultraportable, while still delivering great video quality and great battery life.

The DJI Mini 2 uses a folding design that is perfect for throwing it in a bag, or your car’s glovebox, allowing you to take it with you more often.

Mini 2 has a maximum transmission range of 102 km3, which is a 150% increase in transmission range when compared to the original Mavic Mini. It is worth highlighting that CASA regulations mean pilots need to retain line of sight to the drone at all times, so unless you’ve got some crazy.

Upgraded motors provide up to 31 minutes of flight time, faster acceleration and speed, along with the ability to withstand winds up to 38 km/h.

Video and Photography

The Mini 2 may be small, but still offers some really compelling video and photography capabilities. The 1/2.3″ sensor is capable of recording 12-megapixel images and a up to 4K/30fps video at a bitrate of 100 Mbps.

If you use the drone to capture photos of the world around you, you can save them in either JPEG or RAW, great for advanced users who want to edit in post.

There’s also stablization built-in, providing shake-free, smooth footage is thanks to the class-leading 3-axis gimbal, which compensates for drone

movement, wind, and more. While recording in 1080p resolution, pilots can get closer to their subject without actually having to move the drone thanks to the 4X Zoom (2X lossless in quality) option.

Modes

Preprogrammed intelligent modes mean the drone does the hard work of capturing beautiful footage with set movements and imaging features. These modes include:

your content stand out with just a tap thanks to these pre-set modes including:

QuickShots

Pre-programmed movements and image capture modes.

Dronie : DJI Mini 2 flies backward and upward, with the camera tracking your subject. Set a height limit of 40, 60, 80, 100, or 120 ft.

: DJI Mini 2 flies backward and upward, with the camera tracking your subject. Set a height limit of 40, 60, 80, 100, or 120 ft. Helix : DJI Mini 2 flies upward and away, spiraling around your subject. Set a height limit of 40, 60, 80, 100, or 120 ft.

: DJI Mini 2 flies upward and away, spiraling around your subject. Set a height limit of 40, 60, 80, 100, or 120 ft. Rocket : DJI Mini 2 flies straight up into the air with the camera pointing downward following your subject. Set a height limit of 40, 60, 80, 100, or 120 ft.

: DJI Mini 2 flies straight up into the air with the camera pointing downward following your subject. Set a height limit of 40, 60, 80, 100, or 120 ft. Circle : DJI Mini 2 will circle around your subject at a constant altitude and distance.

: DJI Mini 2 will circle around your subject at a constant altitude and distance. Boomerang: DJI Mini 2 flies a boomerang-like oval flight path around your subject, starting and stopping video in the same place.

Panoramas

Capture a wider perspective with select pano modes.

Sphere : DJI Mini 2 automatically captures twenty-six images and stitches them together for a crystal-clear image.

: DJI Mini 2 automatically captures twenty-six images and stitches them together for a crystal-clear image. 180° : Captures seven photos for sweeping landscape images.

: Captures seven photos for sweeping landscape images. Wide-Angle: Captures a wide 3×3 image consisting of nine images.

Image modes:

Different photo modes for different scenarios.

AEB Triple Shot : Auto Exposure Bracketing (AEB) takes three images of varying exposure and merges them for a vivid image. This can be edited further to bring out a High Dynamic Range (HDR) image in post-processing.

: Auto Exposure Bracketing (AEB) takes three images of varying exposure and merges them for a vivid image. This can be edited further to bring out a High Dynamic Range (HDR) image in post-processing. Timed Shots: Give yourself a few extra seconds before taking that photo with timed shots.

“Mavic Mini was a monumental breakthrough for DJI and for drone pilots across the world, as its unprecedented combination of weight, safety, performance, and overall value became the entry point for countless new drone pilots and fans. DJI Mini 2 enhances those key aspects, packing larger drone performance in an approachable, small design in the safest drone category that is perfect for beginners and will also impress more experienced pilots.” DJI President, Roger Luo.

Accessories

DJI have a range of new and updated accessories for DJI Mini 2 help get the most out of its size. These accessories include:

360° Propeller Guards : Make the DJI Mini 2 even safer with propeller guards that completely cover the full propellers.

: Make the DJI Mini 2 even safer with propeller guards that completely cover the full propellers. DJI Mini Bag + : Functional and fashionable, the new carrying bag adds flair to your outfit.

: Functional and fashionable, the new carrying bag adds flair to your outfit. Charging Display Case : Show off your DJI Mini 2 in an illuminated clear bell jar that also charges your drone.

: Show off your DJI Mini 2 in an illuminated clear bell jar that also charges your drone. DIY Creative Kit : Personalize your DJI Mini 2 with custom stickers or design your own to make your drone stand out.

: Personalize your DJI Mini 2 with custom stickers or design your own to make your drone stand out. Snap Adapter: An adapter that snaps on to the top of the Mini 2 that allows for the attachment of a small LED screen that messages can be written on.

Price and Availability

DJI Mini 2 is available for purchase starting today from store.dji.com and from authorized retail partners in Australia. DJI Mini 2 can be purchased in two options.

The standard package includes DJI Mini 2 aircraft, remote controller and one battery for the retail price of A$749.

The Fly More Combo is also available, which includes three batteries, a charging hub, DJI Mini 2 aircraft, a carrying case, and a remote controller for the retail price of A$949. For more info, visit https://store.dji.com/product/mini-2