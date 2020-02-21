Don’t forget to catch a bargain

Discount site catch.com.au started their 48-hour sale at 9am (AEDT) yesterday, which means you’ve just got a few hours left to snag a bargain.

There are legitimately some great savings to be had, with hundreds of dollars off some items.

The massive savings include:

$379 off Apple iPad Pro , $300 off Blaupunkt 4K Ultra HD Android TV

, $101 off Casio G-Shock Men’s Watch

$205 Karcher VC5 Hand Stick Vacuum .

. Shoppers can expect price drops of up to 84% off RRP on some items, with hot new deals added throughout the event.

“Our 48-Hour Non-Stop Deal Drop lets our customers enjoy the savings on big brand products across technology, fashion, homeware and more. Shoppers can save $379 on an iPad or perhaps upgrade the TV with a $300 saving on a Blaupunkt Ultra HD TV. They can become a whizz in the kitchen with a KitchenAid mixer at 43% off. There will be hot new deals dropping right across the 48 hours. Australians love to shop at Catch.com.au for the unbeatable value we offer. Delivering an exceptional shopping experience is part of our DNA and we continuously strive to provide our customers with the best prices on the biggest brands, quick delivery and great customer service, day in day out – not just a few days a year.” Ryan Gracie, CMO of Catch.com.au commented:

Expect to see leading brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, KitchenAid, Yamaha, NurtiBullet and Ray-Ban at a fraction of the RRP. For those looking to enjoy even further savings, for just $6.50 a month, Club Catch membership can deliver extra discounts on shipping as well as exclusive, early access to sales events throughout the year.

Stand out deals include:

There are also big savings off a lot of electrical equipment like power boards with USB-ports, portable power banks,

There’s also big savings off TVs with the Blaupunkt 64″ 4K TV available for A699.00 with $500 off the RRP.

The deals run until 9am (AEDT) on Saturday 22nd February. For more information about the sales event, please visit catch.com.au.