Dream PC Australia now accepting Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies for computers

If you’ve amassed a fortune in cryptocurrencies, then you could either continue to watch a number of a website increase, or you could trade some for real world objects that provide value in your life. The number of businesses accepting cryptocurrencies as payment continues to grow, with the latest being Dream PC Australia.

With Dream PC now accepting crypto, this means you can build out your favourite gaming computer, then in the payments section, select from a number of cryptocurrencies. Currently you can select from Bitcoin, BitcoinCash, Ethereum, Litecoin and USDC.

If we focus on Bitcoin, it would generally be a bad idea to exchange Bitcoin for a computer, similar to exchanging Bitcoin for a Tesla. The main reason is the growth in Bitcoin over the last year has been phenomenal, rising from around $6,000 to $60,000 in the last 12 months. Clearly if this growth continues, you’ll look back on that computer and see that computer was incredibly expensive.

As I mentioned above, sometimes there’s merit in exchanging a digital currency for physical goods and there’s a lot of enjoyment that can be derived from adding a high-performance gaming PC to your life.

As a business, its almost crazy not to accept cryptocurrency, given the run they’ve been on recently. There is an element of risk, as your income could be worth less in the future. One strategy would be to convert the crypto back to fiat currency at the time of purchase, or if you don’t need the cashflow and believe it will go higher, hold on to it.

Great news! We are now accepting crypto payment for secure and easy electronic transaction!



— Dream PC Australia (@DreamPCcustom) April 12, 2021

