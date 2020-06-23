DroneShield delivers $450,000 of anti-drone tech to the US Government

DroneShield is an Aussie company we’ve been watching for a while and it seems they’re making waves internationally. DroneShield has announced that it has completed delivery of (been paid for), an order from the US Government worth approximately A$450,000.

The order includes several of the company’s handheld and portable products, which will be used by the customer in evaluation towards potential follow-on orders.

On the company’s website, it details the risk soldiers are facing – Drones are more commonly being used in military environments to commit remote acts of terrorism and espionage. Terrorists will utilize drones as they are easy to acquire and operate, with significant payload and range capabilities.

This order follows the others received this quarter from Government agencies across several countries, in anticipation of larger contract awards.

“This order, delivered on time in the current COVID environment, demonstrates the resilience of our manufacturing processes and the robust demand for our products, from top tier customers globally. We are pleased to support the Counter-UAS requirements of our U.S. Federal and other government customers and look forward to continuing to deliver industry leading solutions tailored for their missions.” Oleg Vornik, DroneShield’s CEO

DroneShield’s U.S. team continues to make rapid progress with a number of other customers, with numerous demonstrations and formal evaluation processes under way.

DroneShield continues to see growing demand for its products globally, including the recently announced win for a 4 year framework agreement with European Union police forces.

More information at DroneShield