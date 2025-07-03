Dyson supercharges its new Airwrap 2x with double the power and smarter styling

Dyson has just pulled the covers off its next-generation hair styler, the Airwrap Co-anda 2x. This new model is a significant evolution, powered by the company’s fastest and most powerful hair care motor to date.

The new Hyperdymium 2 motor is the star of the show, delivering twice the air pressure of its predecessor. This supercharged airflow promises to make wrapping hair for curls easier, dry hair much faster, and create straighter styles with more precision.

Dyson has focused on creating a 6-in-1 tool that can dry, curl, wave, straighten, smooth, and volumise, all without using damaging extreme heat. The new unit is also smaller and lighter, making it easier to handle and control during styling.

“Dyson has developed a new motor for our Airwrap2x”, which spins at 150,000rpm, delivering twice the air pressure, faster drying, and less heat damage. The high pressure creates a longer lasting curl or straighter styles. Traditional stylers can damage hair, but we have always focused on developing tools that protect hair health whilst enhancing without compromising precision or performance.



We harness our expertise in motors, fluid dynamics, and materials to continually improve. New attachments like the AirSmooth2x™ create sleek looks, and the patented bristles on the Anti-snag Loop Brush 2x™ create snag-free styling, all while AI-driven sensors adjust heat to protect your hair. It’s about creating exciting, long-lasting styles using smarter, more efficient technology.” James Dyson, Founder and Chief Engineer

Smarter styling through technology

The new Airwrap 2x is loaded with intelligent sensors and technology to take the guesswork out of styling.

Attachment learning

Each attachment now features an RFID chip that communicates with the styler, automatically adjusting to the ideal temperature and airflow settings for that specific tool.

Personalised curling with i.d. curl

When connected to the MyDyson app, you can create a personalised curling sequence that adjusts heat and airflow to wrap, set, and release the perfect curl with a single button press.

Intelligent heat control

Thermistors measure the air temperature 1,000 times per second, ensuring the heat stays stable and never reaches a point that could cause heat damage to your hair.

Redesigned intelligent attachments

The Australian Straight + Wavy set comes with six re-engineered attachments to handle the increased power and provide a range of styling options.

Co-anda2x curling barrels

Available in 30mm and 40mm sizes, these barrels use the more powerful airflow to create voluminous or loose curls and waves in both directions with a single barrel.

Anti-snag loop brush 2x

Patented loop bristles provide a smoother finish for all hair types by reducing snagging, while new hook bristles offer better control at the root.

AirSmooth2x attachment

This finishing tool uses two jets of high-velocity air to create tension for straighter styles with less frizz, with arms that automatically unclamp to release the hair.

Fast dryer 2x

An attachment that matches the drying performance of the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer, using high-velocity airflow to take hair from wet to damp quickly before styling.

“The Dyson Airwrap2x multi-styler is a game-changer for creating a diverse range of looks quickly and easily. From bouncy curls and voluminous waves to sleek, smooth finishes, it delivers consistently impressive results… Paired with the Dyson Chitosan formulations range for every hair type, anyone can create salon-quality results at home.” Peter Thomsen, Dyson Global Styling Ambassador

The new Dyson Airwrap Co-anda 2x multi-styler and dryer will be available in Ceramic Pink and Jasper Plum from the 30th of July.

The product will be priced at A$999 which certainly is a premium price tag, but this is likely an investment in yourself that will last years.

For more information, head to Dyson.com.au