Dyson V11 handstick features carbon fibre, is the most powerful cordless handstick ever

Dyson’s handstick range are a quick and easy solution to cleaning up mess around the home. After releasing V10 last year, it was hard to imagine how they could top it in the future, but this week, Dyson released V11.

Dyson’s 11th generation handstick vacuum cleaners come in 3 new variants. New in V11 is the move of the power selection from a switch on the side, to a display and single button on the end of the handstick. There’s Boost, Auto and Eco modes to choose from, making a tradeoff between battery life and power.

The premiere device is the Dyson V11 Absolute Pro which also attracts new premium price of A$1,249.00. For that money you also get the extra heads and tools to clean all parts of your home. Whichever way you look at it, that’s a lot of money for a vacuum cleaner that isn’t a robot that’ll automatically clean your house on a schedule.

The next in line is the Dyson 11 Absolute (minus the pro), which comes in at A$1,199.00 this does come with 2 heads, one for carpet and one for hard floors, but no additional accessories.

The last in the range is also the cheapest, named the Dyson V11 Torque Drive. While the name sounds intense, it really is the same motor as the others in the V11, but this comes with Dyson’s most powerful cord-free cleaner head ever. Featuring stiff nylon bristles drive deep into carpet to remove ground-in dirt, Soft, anti-static carbon fibre filaments capture dirt from hard floors and crevices.

In terms of colours, Dyson designers always try to make a bold statement. If you’re looking for boring greys and blacks, look elsewhere. Instead the 3 models are all feature a combination of purple, grey, red and black components, while the Pro has a yellow (or gold) stick, whereas the Absolute is blue and the Torque drive is Pink.

In terms of accessories, there’s a new one that’s pretty exciting for those who rent. The Dyson V11 Dok is a freestanding design that offers a similar ‘drop-and-charge’ experience as those who wall-mount, without the need to screw anything into the wall. It costs A$149.00. While that sounds like a lot for what amounts to a plastic stand with good cable management, after you’ve docked, you never go back.