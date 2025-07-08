EcoFlow Delta 3 Plus Test – Can This Portable Power Station Charge An Electric Car?

Can you charge an electric car like the new Hyundai Inster urban EV with a portable power station like this EcoFlow Delta 3 Plus which stores 1 kWh of energy?

What we need for this test is an electric car and a car charger cable that uses a standard power socket which can plug into one of the four Delta 3 Plus 240V AC power sockets.

Ecoflow sent me their new power station to test and review independently. I decided what situations to test it in and they have no influence over what I write.

Also importantly the Delta 3 Plus needs to be grounded.

Most portable power stations won’t be able to recharge an EV without you buying a separate grounding adaptor but the Delta 3 Plus doesn’t need an adaptor, it’s online help page says “the AC output and the internal system of the device are grounded. If the device’s AC input is connected to the grid, it will share the same ground as the grid power”.

Video Version of Article

First Charging Attempt

First you need to unlock the car so the charging port can be accessed.

Then get the standard home power socket Hyundai charger plugged into the power station at one end and the other end plugged into the car.

Next thing to do is turn the power station on.

Most importantly – easy rookie error to make – you might think it’s not working. Actually you need to turn the Delta 3 Plus AC power sockets on as well.

The Inster external speaker helpfully says “Start charging!” so you know the car is accepting power from the Delta 3 Plus.

Inside the car on the status display, it says 11 hours and 20 minutes charging remaining. Obviously a 1 kWh power station is not going to last that long but it is charging the EV which is pretty cool.

The car is charging at the default rate with the car pulling 10 amps (about 2.2kW after charging losses) and the the whole 1 kW of energy in this Delta 3 Plus will be drained in 23 minutes.

Problem: Overload and Solution

But now we have a problem. The Delta 3 Plus stopped charging with an Over Load error.

What happened is the car tried to pull start charging too much from the power station and it couldn’t sustain 2.2 kW output continuously. So it paused working.

You’ve clearly got to pay attention to how much the peak sustained output of your power station is because otherwise it might overload.

Luckily there is a trick I can use in the Hyundai car settings to reduce the kWh the car requests from the Delta 3 Plus and that should stop the Overload happening.

Get in the car, press Setup and we go to the EV menu. Limit how much the AC power charging cable supplied by Hyundai sucks from the power station to 6 amps. I set the Inster AC power draw to 60%, just for reference 60% is about 1.3 kW charging rate.

So it’ll charge slower from the power station but hopefully this time it won’t overload it.

Successful Charging at Reduced Power

Let’s see what happens.

The car started charging, now it’s only drawing 1.25 kW rate from the battery. Let’s see if it can sustain that without overheating or overloading.

Obviously it’ll take longer for the 1 kW hour of electricity to be added to the car in this slower charging rate. This is really good. Clearly the Delta 3 Plus can sustain 6 amps power output to the Hyundai Inster.

The rated output for this power station is 1,800W sustained ongoing.

It can do more temporarily up to 2,400W for a few minutes with the X boost feature but that reduces voltage so I don’t recommend using it.

Conclusion

We’ve established that it can be done.

You can charge an electric car using a portable power station like this EcoFlow Delta 3 Plus using the standard power socket charger that comes with the electric car. But is actually worth doing practically?

The reality is the Delta 3 Plus is quite heavy. This power station weighs about 12.5 kilos and 1 kWh of stored energy (less charging losses) into the car is enough to take this Hyundai Inster maybe 10 km.

That’s why it isn’t very practical and you don’t see in real life people going on long road trips having huge portable battery banks in their boot because to get any real kind of decent extra range added to your car – say 50 km – you would need a portable battery bank of maybe 50 kilos or more.

That’s not really portable. That’s really heavy and cumbersome to put in the back of your car. It would take several people to carry that safely.

Besides the fact that it’s really heavy, it would be economically impractical.

The cost of a portable power station like this (currently about $1400 on sale) for backup fridge power UPS use at home or for camping trips is really practical. You could recharge everything in your tent easily with this while camping for several days.

Until the cost of these portable power stations falls and their weight also reduces by maybe a factor of five or 10, they’re not going to be a practical electric jerry can for your electric car to use in emergencies when the chargers are broken in a remote area.