Epson launches ultra-portable laser projector

The projector space is being disrupted by lasers. New laser-based projectors remove the hassle and expense of replacing bulbs instead offering long life and amazing brightness. The only downside has been their size and price.

The size is now being addressed with Epson’s latest laser projector, the EF-100W (white) and EF-100B (black) measure just 23cm in length. While small in size, it is capable of producing a projection up to a massive 150 inches.

By using a laser light source and locating the vents and power inlet on the side, the engineers at Epson have developed a projector that is compact and can be placed and project in any direction. This gives users more flexibility as to what they can project onto such as a wall, ceiling or floor.

Having such a small, capable projector means that you’re likely to take it with you to preset in more locations. Many of those locations won’t be environments that you can control the light in. Having a bright room is often one of the biggest challenges with projectors, ensuring the image projected is bright enough to be read at a distance, even with sunlight beaming in the windows.

Epson say that even in daylight, the laser light source delivers a bright and vibrant picture, so there’s no need to turn lights off, block windows or even use a screen.

Using the projector is as simple as connecting a regular HDMI cable to it. This means everything form laptops, games consoles, DVD players and more are easily projector to any blank wall.

If you’re up for a more modern experience, the projector also supports streaming content using devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast and Roku that can simply be plugged in the back.

After getting content sorted, your next challenge will be sound. While some presentations will get by with audio from your laptop speakers, a far more professional solution is to use the built-in speakers of the projector, or configure Bluetooth connectivity to a sound bars or speakers via a headphone jack.

Personally I think the EF-100W/B looks the better of the two, designed for style-conscious users, thanks to the sharp contrast between the black chassis and copper edging. The white looks more business focused with the EF-100W featuring silver accents. Both models feature rounded corners, minimal buttons and a tactile, leather-like finish.

“The EF-100 is more than just stylish, portable and fun to use. It also offers great functionality for users with its compact size and long-lasting and high-quality laser light source. So whether you are watching a movie on the ceiling with your kids or enjoying widescreen adventures on the wall of any other room in your house, the EF-100 presents you with an excellent, affordable and creative display solution.” Epson Australia MD Craig Heckenberg said,

Key features

Stylish finishes (EF-100W white and silver/EF-100B black and copper)

Compact (WxDxH/mm:210x227x88)

Lightweight (2.7kg)

Long-lasting and high-quality (laser light source)

Vibrant and realistic images even in daylight (3LCD technology, 2,000lm,

2,500,000:1 dynamic contrast, WXGA resolution)

Big display size (up to 150 inches)

Project on almost any surface and in any direction (laser light source, vents and power inlet on the side)

Stress-free set up (welcome guide, automatic keystone correction V +/- 45°, easy to use remote)

Simple to stream content (1x HDMI 2.0,1x USB for power supply)

Easy sound options (built-in 5W speaker, Bluetooth audio connectivity, headphone jack)

Low fan noise (26db / 29db)

The EF-100W/B is available now from epson.com.au/projectors and from all good Epson retailers (I guess there are some bad ones?) and resellers for an recommended retail price of A$1,699.