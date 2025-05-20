ESO: Last chance to score a free house

No, unfortunately this isn’t your last chance to score a free house in real life (IRL), but players of the popular Elder Scrolls Online (ESO) game can grab a house in-game.

To celebrate the tenth anniversary of Elder Scrolls Online, Bethesda launched “Commemorate the Date” challenges, encouraging players to dive into the world of Tamriel, explore various parts of the map, and earn rewards.

The major reward is one of the biggest houses you’ve ever seen!

Commemorate the date: Golden Pursuits

Golden Pursuits is a system that Bethesda recently introduced into ESO to encourage players to complete quests for rewards. The system gives players several challenges to choose from, with there being more challenges available than needed to claim the rewards. Our guess is this is Bethesda’s way of allowing people to play the game in the way they want, choosing the quests that suit them and their play style.

The latest Golden Pursuits challenge lasts for another nine days, so you still have plenty of time to complete the challenges. There are a total of 38 quests, with players only needing to finish 25 in order to claim the house. There is, however, one quest you won’t be able to do due to time constraints, but that still leaves you with 37 quests to choose from.

There’s plenty of time for players of all levels and interests to get the rewards. You can complete quests, visit player homes, kill specific foes in specific areas, earn skill line ranks, catch fish, destroy anchors and incursions, craft items, harvest resources, and complete battlegrounds, tribute matches, or dungeons.

By completing challenges, you’ll unlock three rewards along the way: a furniture piece that controls the weather, 35,000 in-game gold, and of course the house. The gigantic dwelling that you can claim is called the Grand Gallery of Tamriel.

As you step into the Gallery, you can see the size of the “house” you have acquired. (Screenshot by techAU).

Grand Gallery of Tamriel

I’ve received and earned several in-game houses in ESO, yet none come close to the grandeur and scale of the Grand Gallery of Tamriel. Housing is one of those interesting aspects of Massively Multiplayer Online Games (MMOs). You either like it or hate it. You either spend thousands of hours earning and perfectly placing your furniture, or you don’t even bother adding them to your collection.

The outer map of the Grand Gallery of Tamriel gives you a sense of scale. The small blue arrow is my character. (Screenshot by techAU).

For the housing gurus out there, you’ll want to collect the Grand Gallery of Tamriel. From its stunning entrance to the grand halls, there is plenty of furniture space for you to let your decorating imaginations run wild.

Houses in ESO are acquired through several methods, yet some of these could cost you thousands of in-game currency, or even hundreds of real-world dollars. Earning the Grand Gallery of Tamriel through questing is therefore the perfect way to score a house without spending currency of any sort.

You still have a full nine days to complete 25 quests, so hop to it and make this house part of your collection.

Elder Scrolls Online Content Pass

As part of the anniversary celebrations, Bethesda has also revealed plenty of upcoming content for ESO. Unlike in previous years, where players were required to purchase or acquire each expansion individually, this year marks the implementation of a new system. The 2025 Content Pass is now a way for players to receive access to all updates planned for this year of adventuring.

Image: Supplied

By purchasing the 2025 Content Pass, you’ll gain instant access to the Fallen Banners Dungeon Pack and some bonus in-game items. Later in the year, when the new stories and expansions are released, you’ll get access to them without needing to purchase additional content or add-ons. It’s the perfect way to make sure you’re up to date with all the latest in Tamriel, and ensure you don’t miss out on upcoming stories.

You can grab the Content Pass now and look forward to plenty of new chapters from June onward. The Content Pass is available via the Elder Scrolls Online website, Xbox, PlayStation, Steam, and the Epic Games store.