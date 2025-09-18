ESO’s latest update let’s you ride your mount in water

The Elder Scrolls Online (ESO) has dropped its latest update, bringing both a brand-new dungeon pack and some game-changing quality-of-life features. Feast of Shadows and Update 47 are now live on all platforms. Here’s everything you can expect for the latest ESO drop and how to ensure you’re set to play.

Base game update

The latest base game patch (Update 47) is available on all gaming platforms (PC, Mac, PlayStation, and Xbox) and is free for all players. This patch is packed with quality-of-life upgrades, my favourite being the long-requested mount swimming.

No longer am I automatically dismounted when I hit the water. I can keep swimming with my mount every time I encounter the river or coastline, riding through the water without breaking stride.

Released today as part of the new PC update, you can now ride your mount into the water in @TESOnline. Love this @bethesda.



FYI you can't summon your mount in the water, you need to ride into the water. @Bethesda_ANZ pic.twitter.com/7IGcedJcgN — ✨ Michelle "MishManners" Duke 🍩 (@MishManners) August 20, 2025

Other highlights include stackable survey reports to clean up inventories, the ability to replay quest dialogue, and more subtle tweaks to make the game smoother. Another personal highlight is the compass improvements, making it easier to tell just how far away you are from your target.

The compass at the top now shows the exact distance to landmarks on the map (Screenshot by TechAU)

In order to get the latest patch, open your Elder Scrolls Online launcher and wait for the new update to apply.

Feast of Shadows Dungeon Pack

Part of ESO’s 2025 Content Pass, the Feast of Shadows dungeon pack continues the Seasons of the Worm Cult saga with two new four-player dungeons: Black Gem Foundry and Naj-Caldeesh. You can expect fresh PvE challenges, unique bosses, and plenty of loot as you go up against necromancers and their sinister soul-harvesting operations on the island of Solstice. The dungeons also build towards this year’s massive Writhing Wall Event, which promises to shake up the entire game world later in 2025.

Feast of Shadows is available on all platforms and is included with ESO Plus, the 2025 Content Pass, or the Premium Edition. You can purchase any of these upgrades directly from the ESO website.