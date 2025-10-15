Something big is brewing across Tamriel, and this time, it’s not just another world event. The Battle for the Writhing Wall marks a new era for The Elder Scrolls Online (ESO), where entire server communities unite to unlock the next chapter of the story.

Launched this week and now live, this multi-week event ties directly into Update 48 and the Seasons of the Worm Cult saga. These events culminate in the opening of Eastern Solstice: a brand-new region available only once your server has fought, crafted, and collaborated its way through the challenge. We had the chance to sit down with Mike Finnigan, Associate Design Director at ZeniMax, to ask some questions about this brand new event.

A battle fought by everyone

Unlike traditional ESO updates that simply appear after patch day, the Writhing Wall demands teamwork. Each server’s community must complete quests, gather resources, and fend off Daedric invasions to push through three distinct phases:

Phase 1: Supply and Defense . Gather supplies, defend siege camps, and stop Coldharbour Daedra invading delves and public dungeons across Tamriel.

. Gather supplies, defend siege camps, and stop Coldharbour Daedra invading delves and public dungeons across Tamriel. Phase 2: The Assault Begins . Take the fight to the Worm Cult. Expect tougher sieges, frequent incursions, and the arrival of Ghishzor, a new Maldrith world boss.

. Take the fight to the Worm Cult. Expect tougher sieges, frequent incursions, and the arrival of Ghishzor, a new Maldrith world boss. Phase 3: Fall of the Writhing Wall. Work together to breach the Writhing Fortress public instance. Once any group completes it, Eastern Solstice unlocks for your entire server.

You’ll find event NPCs like Skordo the Knife, General Zasimba, and even Razum-dar rallying players at the Stirk Fellowship Camp or Sunport Rampart Camp to join the war effort. Solo players can jump in, with plenty of crafting, gathering, and hunting quests available.

Building a true community effort

When I asked Finnigan about this new approach, they were pretty clear. This isn’t just a gameplay event, it’s community-driven storytelling and a way to challenge players across servers.

We’ve always wanted to do this kind of thing […] really build a server community. We want everybody on the server to contribute. if you have the content pass and you want to do the [quests] in Solstice, go do that. If you don’t have the content pass or you don’t just want to be in Solstice, you can go to Stirk and get your quest there.

However you like to play ESO, the Battle for the Writhing Wall is there for you. If you are a crafter, dungeon player, PvE player, or love PvP in Cyrodiil, it all counts toward the war effort. There are plenty of varied repeatable quests depending on your play style. You can complete up to six repeatables from each quest-giver in Stirk Fellowship Camp.

Each server’s progress is tracked separately, meaning NA and EU are in friendly competition to see who unlocks Update 48 first. “There’s even an internal betting market,” Finnigan laughed. “I’ve got my money on Xbox EU as the dark horse.”

Track your server’s progress on the official Writhing Wall event page. (Screenshot by TechAU)

Rewards worth fighting for

ESO fashionistas, rejoice, as this event delivers some serious loot. Players can earn Wormwrithe outfit styles, the Fellowship of Stirk motif, and the hauntingly cool Bone Caltrops skill style. Complete the final Writhing Fortress and you’ll also unlock the exclusive ‘Wall Breaker’ title, but only while the fortress remains open. Once the new zone is unlocked, you’ll have one week left to earn the special title before it’s gone.

Additional collectibles include the Wormwrithe Bear-Lizard mount, Haj-Mota pet fragments, and the chance to claim the Coldharbour Surreal Estate itself from rare coffers. Finnigan excitedly told us he’s keen on the fashion rewards:

I’m a big fan of fashion scrolls. That’s the true endgame, right? The Wormwrithe style and Fellowship of Stirk motif are ones I’m really excited about.

Alongside the Writhing Wall coffers, there is a Golden Pursuit for the event. Complete quests, claim daily rewards, and destroy enemies to earn more rewards. You can access the free Writhing Wall event through the Crown store.

Check out the Golden Pursuits challenges and rewards. (Screenshot by TechAU)

How Writhing Wall is changing ESO’s future

Beyond the flashy loot and epic battles, the Writhing Wall signals a shift in how ESO is evolving. Rather than delivering updates through predictable patches, this event gives players the power to shape the pace. This is something the team plans to explore further, as Finnigan described:

We don’t want to be too formulaic. we’ve heard player sentiment and feedback […] and we want to spice things up. I think this is the start of something new.

Finnigan gave no promises on what we can expect in the future, but he and the team are keen to see how the Writhing Wall event pans out.

Will you break the wall?

The fight for Solstice is more than just another in-game event. It’s a rallying cry for players to come together, contribute in the way you like to play, and push their server to victory. Whether you’re slaying Daedra, crafting supplies, or defending siege camps, every action counts. Read more about Battle for the Writhing Wall on the ESO blog.

So, Tamriel, the wall won’t fall on its own. Will your server be the first to break through?