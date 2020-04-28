Expression Session (aka hoon mode) added to Round 4 Supercars Eseries tomorrow

Tomorrow, the 4th round of the highly entertaining Supercars Eseries. This week will be a little different in that there’s a new Expression session.

For those not familiar with this term, it’s the opportunity for drivers to show off their skills sliding sideways. We’ve seen a preview of this on the cool down lap in previous races, but this time it’ll get the proper attention.

Drifting a supercar is not an easy task in reality and not that easy in iRacing either. The great advantage of having a dedicated timeslot for this is that drivers can shift to a different setup, specifically engineered to help the hoons / driver’s show off their skills. Just quietly, my money is on Shane Van Gisbergen who has a long history of drifting.

Keep in mind there’s no actual rules, so it’s likely we’ll see plenty of burnouts and if they’re allowed on track at the same time, a test of the iRacing aerial physics.

Round 4 will see the competition to head to North America for 4 races, 2 of which are the always adventurous, reverse grids.

If you’re planning on racing along at home in your racing sim, then time to buy and fire up Circuit Gilles Villeneuve (Montreal F1 circuit), Montreal, Canada and Watkins Glen (New York NASCAR and IndyCar circuit).

Round 4 Schedule of races

Qualifying

6:05pm – Q1 – Watkins Glen – 15mins

6:30pm – Q2 – Circuit Gilles Villeneuve – 15mins

6:50pm – Expression Session – Watkins Glen

Racing – Round 4 BP Supercars All Stars Eseries

Race 11 – Circuit Gilles Villeneuve – 18mins – 1 stop Grid set from ARMOR ALL Qualifying 1

Race 12- Circuit Gilles Villeneuve – 18mins – Reverse Grid (results Race 11) – 1 Stop

Race 13 – Watkins Glen – 18mins – 1 stop Grid set from ARMOR ALL Qualifying 2

Race 14 – Watkins Glen – 18mins – Reverse Grid (results Race 13) – 1 Stop

Wildcard drivers

This week’s 4th round of the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries will feature four wildcards. They include:

2003 and 2004 Supercars Champion and two-time NASCAR race winner Marcos Ambrose

2018 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Joey Logano

Indy500 winner and former F1 driver Alexander Rossi

Dunlop Super2 rookie and Formula Ford Champion Angelo Mouzouris

Where to watch the race

Qualifying for the fourth round will begin tomorrow night at 6:00pm AEST and will be broadcast exclusively on Fox Sports 506 before racing begins at 7:00pm.

From 7:00pm, racing will be broadcast live on Fox Sports 506, Kayo, Sky Sports (NZ) and 10 Play.

Online fans from around the globe can watch races via the Supercars’ Facebook Page and Supercars’ Teams Facebook Pages.

10 Bold will show a full replay of Round Four on Saturday afternoon from 1:00pm – 3:00pm.

If you don’t think driver’s are taking this thing seriously, think again. Check out Scott McLaughlin’s latest upgrade to his racing sim. Welcome to the 49″ Super Ultrawide club scotty, it’s a nice place to be.

My twitch followers will realise how excited I am for this purchase.. pic.twitter.com/73oENJgmba — Scott McLaughlin (@smclaughlin93) April 27, 2020

Set to Jet pic.twitter.com/8gOQB3YtCr — Scott McLaughlin (@smclaughlin93) April 28, 2020

It is understood that some drivers have invested up to A$50,000 on their racing sim, so whether it’s for ultimate immersion and bragging rights, or to keep the sponsors happy, this is absolutely serious business.