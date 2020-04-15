F1 driver Max Verstappen will race in Aussie Supercars eSeries tonight

I’ve watched Supercars for decades now and from my memory, I don’t think we’ve ever had an active F1 driver join the grid. While we’re now racing digitally, tonight’s second round of the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries will be quite special.

Formula 1 superstar Max Verstappen will join the grid in Red Bull #33, as a wildcard across over four races.

Tonight, racing moves to Europe where Verstappen will use his knowledge of the Silverstone and Barcelona circuits over four races.

Last week’s racing was seriously entertaining to watch and I expect nothing else tonight. McLaughlin won two out of three races last week and it’ll be important the other teams don’t let him get a big lead for the season.

You can watch the action at 7:00pm, with the races being broadcast live on Fox Sports 506, Kayo, Sky Sports (NZ) and 10 Play.

Online international fans can watch races via Supercars Facebook Page, Supercars’ Teams Facebook Pages and Red Bull TV.

