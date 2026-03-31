FINAL FANTASY XIV Patch 7.5: Trail to the Heavens launches April 28

Square Enix has officially revealed Patch Final Fantasy Online XIV 7.5: Trail to the Heavens, arriving on 28 April following the latest Letter from the Producer LIVE broadcast.

The update continues the post-expansion story while introducing a range of new activities, raids, and systems for players to tackle. From a brand-new dungeon and trial to the debut of the Beastmaster limited Job, Patch 7.5 gives both veteran Warriors of Light and returning players plenty of reasons to jump back into Eorzea. Let’s check out what you can expect from the new patch.

A new chapter begins

The biggest addition in Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV) Patch 7.5 is the next set of Main Scenario Quests, pushing the story of Final Fantasy XIV forward once again.

For players who follow the game’s narrative closely, these quests continue to lay the groundwork for what’s coming next in the game’s ongoing saga. As with previous patches, completing the main scenario will also unlock much of the new content arriving in this update.

The final Echoes of Vana’diel Raid

Players who love to raid can look forward to the final chapter in the Echoes of Vana’diel alliance raid series. Part three, Windurst: The Third Walk, wraps up the crossover storyline inspired by Final Fantasy XI, bringing the alliance raid trilogy to its conclusion.

Enter a world not of our own once more in the new raid. (Image: Square Enix)

Like previous alliance raids, this content is designed for 24 players, offering large-scale boss encounters and mechanics that reward coordination across multiple parties.

A new dungeon and trial

FFXIV Patch 7.5 also introduces a new dungeon called The Clyteum. This gives players a chance to tackle the dungeon with friends or via the Duty Finder. You’ll need four players to jump into a dungeon.

Meanwhile, a brand-new trial will pit players against Enuo, available in both Normal and Extreme difficulty modes. The Extreme version is expected to deliver the usual high-skill challenge for players looking to farm powerful gear and mounts.

New trial coming in Patch 7.5. (Image: Square Enix)

Ultimate raid for hardcore players

Are you one of those hardcore players who likes to test yourself with challenges? Then you’ll love the new “Ultimate-difficulty raid” setting arriving with Patch 7.5.

Ultimate-difficulty encounters represent the most challenging content in the game, requiring near-perfect coordination and mastery of mechanics. These fights are designed for experienced raid groups. You’ll face some of your toughest battles yet, and be rewarded with prestige drops.

Beastmaster arrives as a limited Job

One of the biggest reveals from the broadcast was the Beastmaster Job. This now arrives with FFXIV Patch 7.5.

Limited Jobs operate differently from standard combat roles, focusing more on unique gameplay mechanics and side-content progression. Beastmaster will allow players to capture and utilise monsters, offering a different style of play compared to traditional classes.

The new Limited Job arrives with the next patch. (Image: Square Enix)

More details on the Job’s systems and progression should be coming closer to release date.

New activities across the game

FFXIV Patch 7.5 also expands several ongoing systems and activities, including:

A new Occult Crescent zone update with additional monsters and encounters

Cosmic Exploration expanding with a new planet, Auxesia, for crafters and gatherers

Ocean Fishing gaining a new route toward Thavnair

A new Unreal Trial featuring Shinryu’s Domain (Unreal) at level 100

PvP Series 11, along with a new Crystalline Conflict arena called Archeia Harmonia

Players will also see updates to housing limits, the dye system, and the Armoire storage system.

The new terrain of Occult Crescent: North Horn. (Image: Square Enix)

How to jump into the new Patch

If you’re planning to play FFXIV with the new update on day one, the best way to prepare is by progressing through the Main Scenario Quests. This will ensure you’re ready to access the latest story content.

From there, players can unlock the new dungeon, trial, and alliance raid through the usual quest chains in major hubs.

For newcomers curious about the massively multiplayer online game that is Final Fantasy XIV, you can try out the game free of charge. It’s one of the most generous trials in the genre. The Free Trial includes the full A Realm Reborn, Heavensward, and Stormblood expansions with no playtime limit, offering hundreds of hours of story content before needing to subscribe.

More FFXIV beyond the game

Outside the game itself, the official FFXIV band The Primals will also perform at Download Festival at Donington Park on 12 June 2026, bringing the game’s iconic music to the live stage. For more information on the festival ticketing, visit Lodestone.