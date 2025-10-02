If you’ve been taking a break from Final Fantasy XIV Online, now’s the perfect moment to dust off your chocobo whistle and dive back in. Square Enix has been busy, and with Patch 7.3 live, a brand-new Monster Hunter crossover coming, and a calendar full of seasonal events, Eorzea is buzzing with things to do.

Whether you’re a long-time Warrior of Light or just curious about what’s new, here’s why now is the best time to return, and what you should jump into first.

Patch 7.3: The Promise of Tomorrow

Released on August 5, Patch 7.3 is stacked with fresh content. The headline addition is Echoes of Vana’diel Part 2: San d’Oria: The Second Walk, the latest chapter in the alliance raid series that pulls in classic Final Fantasy XI nostalgia.

Other highlights include:

The Meso Terminal: a brand-new dungeon.

The Wreath of Snakes (Unreal): a rematch with Seiryu, tuned for level 100.

Vault Oneiron: a new treasure dungeon for loot hunters.

Crystalline Conflict – Bayside Battleground: a new PvP map that kicks off Series 9.

Quality-of-life goodies: chat bubbles, Phoenix Down tweaks, Group Pose updates, and more.

And that’s just the start. Patch 7.31 (released on September 2) added the new planet Phaenna for Cosmic Exploration and the next stage of weapon enhancement quests. While the upcoming Patch 7.35 (arriving next week) promises a new deep dungeon (Pilgrim’s Traverse), Allied Society quests, and more Hildibrand Adventures.

If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to catch up on story and try out new systems, this is it.

Monster Hunter Crossover: Guardian Arkveld arrives

The other big news is a crossover event with Monster Hunter Wilds, kicking off in early October. Fans got their first glimpse at Gamescom 2025, with Yoshida-san (FFXIV) and Ryozo Tsujimoto (Monster Hunter) sharing the stage.

In Eorzea, players will face down the Guardian Arkveld, a massive beast making its way from the Monster Hunter universe. On the flip side, Monster Hunter Wilds will also see FFXIV-flavored content later in September.

Crossover events are always some of the most memorable in FFXIV (looking at you, Rathalos trial), so expect big fights, themed rewards, and a whole lot of glamour-worthy loot. If you’re a returning player, this is one you won’t want to miss.

Stay up to date on the latest FFXIV × Monster Hunter news on the dedicated website.

Seasonal events and what’s next

It wouldn’t be FFXIV without a packed events calendar. Here’s what’s coming soon, based on previous year’s in-game events:

All Saints’ Wake (Halloween Event) – a fan favorite every year, with spooky-themed outfits and decorations you’ll want to snag before they disappear.

Starlight Celebration (Christmas Event) – a time of generosity and fellowship with plenty of rewards to claim.

Events in FFXIV are often short, lighthearted, and perfect for dipping your toes back in, making them a great starting point if you’ve been away for a while.

Why is now a good time to return?

Between a meaty new patch, one of the biggest crossovers in years, and fun seasonal content, there’s no shortage of reasons to jump back into FFXIV. Add in the fact that the free trial still lets new and returning players experience A Realm Reborn, Heavensward, and Stormblood without a time limit, and it’s clear that Eorzea has never been more welcoming.

Grab your friends or find people online as you explore the world of Eorzea. (Image: Supplied).

So, whether you’re here to tackle the latest raids, craft your way across new planets, or just dress up for the Halloween event, now’s the time to return. The adventure is waiting, and there’s always a new story to discover.

✨ Pro tip for returning players: Start with the seasonal events to get limited-time rewards, then dive into the Patch 7.3 main scenario to catch up on the story. From there, line up for the Monster Hunter crossover and you’ll be right on pace with the community. If you’re not a returning player, then head to the FFXIV trial webpage to sign up for free, joining over 30 million players worldwide.