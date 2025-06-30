First drive: The BYD Shark 6 is the gateway drug to an electric ute

I recently got behind the wheel of the much-anticipated BYD Shark 6 at the Melbourne EV Show. Unlike typical test drives on closed circuits, this was a real-world experience on public roads, offering a genuine taste of what to expect from Australia’s first plug-in hybrid ute.

My drive began in the underground carpark of the show, where I had the freedom to navigate urban streets and highways for about 15 minutes. This provided a fantastic opportunity to cycle through the different drive modes and see how the Shark handles the daily grind.

The driving experience

The acceleration in the BYD Shark was very impressive, and even the representative from BYD encouraged a proper test. When I planted my foot, the Shark certainly bit. While it’s a very different vehicle to my Tesla Model 3 Performance, it’s hard not to compare the immediate feeling of power.

The hybrid drivetrain has just a hint of delay when you call for maximum power, which distinguishes it from a pure EV experience. There was a noticeable and welcome change between the drive modes, and Sport was definitely my favourite; it’s great to see so much personalisation available in the settings menu.

Utilitarian and practical interior

Climbing into the driver’s seat, the interior design felt great—utilitarian, yet very practical. The flashes of colour show a little fun, proving the Shark isn’t strictly business, while visibility from the driver’s seat is excellent.

Massive rotating screen

The centre display is massive and responsive. The BYD marketing rep was quite proud of the signature feature that allows it to switch to a vertical orientation, though personally, I’d keep it in the traditional horizontal layout.

Comfort and practicality

The ride comfort was good, though the ute we drove had an empty payload in the back. Practical touches like a 50W wireless phone charger are included, and I was surprised by how spacious the cabin felt, which could be a major selling point for families or work crews.

A distinctive design

I think the BYD designers have done a great job with the Shark 6. Its big, bold, and proud front end, complete with a distinctive full-width light bar, helps it avoid looking like just another ute on the market.

Overall, it gives the impression that it was designed with a single, cohesive objective in mind. It doesn’t suffer from the fate of so many vehicles that look like they were designed by a committee.

The ideal customer

So, who is this ute for? I believe the ideal customer is a tradie who wants a capable ute while also embracing the future of motoring. It’s for someone who values great power, range, and technology.

While I’d love to see a fully electric version from BYD, the Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) model is easily the smarter choice over a traditional diesel ute. For many, the Shark 6 will likely serve as the perfect gateway drug to a fully electric vehicle in the future.

Potential considerations

During my short drive, I did note a couple of considerations for potential buyers. The available space in the tray, with a volume of 1,200 litres, might not suit all customers, particularly those used to the largest tubs in the segment.

Additionally, while standard driver assistance features are present, I would love to see a more comprehensive ADAS suite to make highway cruising even easier. That said, the vehicle I drove was a pre-production model, so final specifications may vary.

Australian price and availability

BYD has confirmed the Shark 6 is now on sale in Australia, priced from A$57,900 plus on-road costs for the single ‘Premium’ launch model. This positions it aggressively against its key rivals.

Power comes from a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine combined with two electric motors, delivering a substantial total output of 321 kW and 650 Nm of torque. This results in a claimed 0-100km/h time of just 5.7 seconds, while the 29.58 kWh Blade Battery allows for an electric-only driving range of around 100km.

I was very impressed with the drive, the ride comfort, and the performance. While I still hope BYD considers a full EV option down the track, the Shark 6 stands as a compelling and forward-thinking addition to the Australian ute market.

Hands-on video

I captured the experience on video, which is available below in a timelapse. Pro-tip, mount the GoPro to the window after you get through the security boom gate.

For more information, head to https://bydautomotive.com.au/shark-6