First impressions: Logitech’s direct-drive PRO Racing Wheel and Pedals for Sim Racing

When Logitech announced their new PRO Racing Wheel and Pedals in September, I was excited to try it out for myself. Having raced with Logitech’s G920 setup for a number of years, this is the next logical upgrade for those racers looking for more out of their sim racing.

Unboxing

When the boxes first arrived, it was obvious these were a serious bit of kit, the size and weight were very different to other wheels and pedals I’d used to date, then came the unboxing.

The wheel and pedals are boxed separately and I started with the wheel. Opening the box revealed some nice glossy iconography, hinting at what lies beneath. The wheel is on the right, and the base is on the left.

You are then met with a simple setup card, but honestly, this is all pretty logical, you’ll need power to the base and the base needs to connect to the pedals, but that’s a job for later, now for the reveal.

The Wheel

Removing the wheel from its LogitechG-branded bag, revealed a solid, professional-looking wheel. The muted greys and blacks are only broken up by the colour of the Xbox ABXY buttons, and the blue rings around the new nobs at the bottom. Keen to explore I did what many new owners will do, you pick it up, hold it as if you were racing and proceed to press each of the buttons to see how they feel.

Immediately I loved how the wheel felt in the hand and while I knew there was some discovery to go, I was immediately impressed with the new shifters on the rear, providing a very mechanical, confident click when triggered.

I was keen to move to the next phase, the quick-release mount on the rear of the wheel. This is one of those obvious differences between entry or even mid-level wheels and professional ones, these can be removed from the base and this enables the platform to be used with additional wheel types in the future (can’t wait for a full F1-style wheel).

The wheel is great, and familiar, but better than the one from the G920.. so now on to the direct-drive base.

The base

Lifting the base from the box, and removing it from the G-bag, it was clear this is where the lion’s share of the weight was contained. The base is substantial, hinting at the capabilities inside.

Mounting the wheel to the base was a piece of cake and the only job left was to remove the plastic protecting all the glossy surfaces and logos. The base also matches the muted black design, with the exception of the bright red start button. Getting ready to bolt the new wheel up to a black-framed racing sim, this would blend together exceptionally well.

At the end of the wheelbase, you’ll find a power adapter, 3x USB-A ports and weirdly a micro-USB port (for pedals), straight out of 2005, apparently, Logitech didn’t get the memo about USB-C everything in 2022. The USB-A ports will connect to your device of choice and I particularly love that Logitech gives you options here to connect to a PC and Xbox, without having to switch cables each time you switch devices.

Pedals

The pedals are quite frankly ridiculous.

Firstly, the size and scale of them really do live up to the PRO branding, but then you take a look behind the scenes at the springs and pistons that provide adjustable pressure to your driving experience and you realise Logitech isn’t playing here.

It’s a subtle thing, but I love that they decided to make the adjustable knob on the brake cylinder the iconic blue from the Logitech G branding. It’s not going to be seen by anyone, but you know it’s there. In the box, you also get a couple of replacement springs, but I don’t expect to need them anytime soon.

The adjustability is great, with the ability to change the pedals with just an alan key. Being labelled Pro isn’t just about the price tag, but about functionality and personalisation, so being able to determine how your pedals are set up is definitely a key part of this.

It may not sound like a big deal, but the vast footrest on the pedals is definitely appreciated, it is also finished in a nice texture to prevent your heels from slipping in the middle of furious footwork.

Bolting it to a sim

If you’re getting into the category, then you may need to look at a simulator to bolt this product to, but thankfully I already had a great one, the GT Track by Next Level Racing. After unbolting the G920 wheel, I learned the bolt holes for the wheel platform on my sim, do not line up with the bolt holes in the bottom of the Logitech Pro wheelbase. Thankfully Logitech includes a large, robust clip that secures the base well on any surface and that technique worked on my setup.

The second half of the equation, the pedals were absolutely no problem, these bolted up to the foot platform without issue and the new setup actually forced me to reconfigure my seating position, which improved the already comfortable position.

With the wheelbase closer to me than before, I was able to lower the base mount down, and the angle at which this section slides down means the base moves away from me. The net effect is a wheel position that is lower, allowing a more natural angle for my arms.

After having the wheel position locked away, the pedals were then far too close, but thankfully the NLR GT Track has fantastic adjustability which means, despite my height, I was able to extend the pedal position further forward for a really comfortable setup.

Racing with it

I definitely have a lot more racing to do before writing my full review, but my initial racing has been on the Xbox Series X, across a number of racing titles. Forza Horizon 5, Forza 7, Dirt 5, Assetto Corsa and the most recent, F1 2022.

What I learned from racing is that it definitely requires each game to be told you’re using a different setup. The wheel has a different set of capabilities, so this should not be surprising, but it took some time to refine the settings to get comfortable.

Once I had it dialled in, I fell in love with sim racing all over again (and that’s before connecting it to a PC).

The ability to feel the car in a much more precise way and seriously adjust the way your pedals work gives you an unbelievably better sim racing experience than the 920. The whole simulation game is all about tricking your brain into thinking that you are behind the wheel of a car, but not just one car, many different cars and having your hardware adapt to the software experience on screen, really helps achieve that illusion.

The configuration on the wheel hub can be accessed by the button next to the shift lights and here you can configure multiple profiles, great for either multiple racers or different setups between F1 and GT titles.

Overall, there is no doubt that what Logitech has assembled here is a seriously compelling offering and I can’t wait to spend more time behind the wheel.