I really want to try Logitech’s new Pro Racing Wheel and Pedals

Logitech’s got a new wheel and I want to try it. Logitech has announced the PRO Racing Wheel and PRO Racing Pedals, a new professional-grade racing setup designed with and for professional sim drivers.

When you start out in Sim racing, you’ll start with a controller, but pretty quickly understand the limitations and be searching for more. From there your options are spend a little or spend a lot on a wheel and pedals setup. If you’re like me, you cheaped out on your first set, to see if it really is an experience you want and will use enough to get value from.

To begin, I went with an entry-level wheel and pedal combo that didn’t even have force feedback. Pretty soon I understood how big of a problem this was, with no capacity to feel the track surface below you, so I upgraded to Logitech’s very reasonable G920.

After having lived with that and bolted it to a number of racing simulators, I was excited to learn about Logitech taking the next step, offering a professional-level setup, which naturally comes at a higher cost.

What you get for that extra money, is an all-new Direct Drive motor, capable of an impressive 11 Nm of force with an incredibly low-latency response. When paired with TRUEFORCE—a Logitech G exclusive, proprietary high-definition force feedback technology —the Direct Drive motor delivers unrivalled racing realism with higher frequencies of response than ever.

As a result, sim racers can now experience in-game physics and audio with much higher levels of precision and near instantaneous feedback, with everything from road conditions to motor vibrations.

Designed for pro racers, the PRO Racing Wheel features:

Intuitive Wheel Design -Buttons and dials are precisely located in a “thumb sweep” so racers never have to take their hands off the wheel or eyes off the road.

-Buttons and dials are precisely located in a “thumb sweep” so racers never have to take their hands off the wheel or eyes off the road. Magnetic Gear Shift Paddles – Designed with a magnetic system that uses contactless hall-effect sensors, and additional tactile magnets, resulting in a realistic, mechanical feel that accurately simulates a professional race car, coupled with the durability for millions of gear shifts.

– Designed with a magnetic system that uses contactless hall-effect sensors, and additional tactile magnets, resulting in a realistic, mechanical feel that accurately simulates a professional race car, coupled with the durability for millions of gear shifts. Dual Clutch Paddles – Analog paddles deliver a perfect tactile response for a variety of racing functions. When configured as a dual clutch setup, they offer the perfect advantage when launching from the starting grid. Alternative configurations include a handbrake and two additional axes, so racers can program paddles as gas and brake, affording analog control for different racers.

– Analog paddles deliver a perfect tactile response for a variety of racing functions. When configured as a dual clutch setup, they offer the perfect advantage when launching from the starting grid. Alternative configurations include a handbrake and two additional axes, so racers can program paddles as gas and brake, affording analog control for different racers. Customisable Settings Display – Whether racers need different settings for different racing titles, or for different cars within the same title, they can easily configure important wheel settings within five different onboard racing profiles on the fly.

– Whether racers need different settings for different racing titles, or for different cars within the same title, they can easily configure important wheel settings within five different onboard racing profiles on the fly. Quick Release Mounting – Redesigned clamping system lets desk-based racers easily mount and remove their wheel while retaining standard bolt holes for those mounting to a racing seat.

The PRO Racing Pedals have a realistic load cell brake and can be completely customised to fit the racing setups and styles. Key features include:

Pressure Detection – The pedals register the force racers apply allowing for improved muscle memory and the perfect amount of braking power improves driver feel and delivers a more consistent racing performance.

– The pedals register the force racers apply allowing for improved muscle memory and the perfect amount of braking power improves driver feel and delivers a more consistent racing performance. Customisable Pedals – Easily accessible and quickly allows racers to adjust the feel of all three pedals. The clutch and gas pedals can be adjusted firmer or softer using a set of swappable springs and the brake pedal via a selection of elastomers. Both the gas and clutch pedal also use contactless hall effect sensors, ensuring their longevity.

– Easily accessible and quickly allows racers to adjust the feel of all three pedals. The clutch and gas pedals can be adjusted firmer or softer using a set of swappable springs and the brake pedal via a selection of elastomers. Both the gas and clutch pedal also use contactless hall effect sensors, ensuring their longevity. Modular Design – Every pedal can be moved horizontally to create the perfect spacing for each racer, and removable pedal modules make customisation a breeze.

The Logitech G PRO Racing Wheel is available in two versions, one that is compatible with PC, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles, and one that is compatible with PC, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

The Logitech G PRO Racing Pedals are compatible with PCs with Windows 10/11 through a USB port, and if connected to PRO Racing Wheel: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4 consoles.

The Logitech G PRO Racing Wheel and PRO Racing Pedals were unveiled at Logitech’s inaugural Logi Play event, a landmark event celebrating gaming and streaming culture and for more information about the event click here.

Pricing and Availability

The Logitech G PRO Racing Wheel and PRO Racing Pedals are expected to be available on LogitechG.com and at global retailers in September of 2022.

They will cost about 3 times as much as the G920 for a suggested retail price of $1,499.95 (Wheel) $599.95 (Pedals). For more information, please visit the Logitech website.