FSD Beta 9.1 update has been released build 2021.4.18.13, time to see what’s new

Tesla’s latest update to their Full Self Driving Beta has been released and those in the early group of testers (around 2,000), some of which are able to post publicly, are downloading FSD Beta 9.1 now.

The new build is 2021.4.18.13 and based on an email to members of the Early Access program, the update is said to include ‘minor bug fixes and improvements’.

This new release of FSD will inevitably spawn a new round of YouTube Videos from participants, testing the new release to see what’s changed.

This is the first update since FSD 9.0 arrived, which seen a lengthy 4+ month delay between releases. This was associated with Tesla focused on vision-only and removing radar. This is understood to be a fundamental shift in the approach, leveraging computer vision in AI in a more substantial way. With this out of the way, it is now interesting to watch how rapidly Tesla can ship improvements to their FSD package.

Update

James Locke has now completed the install and has published the release notes for FSD Beta 9.1. These appear to be a repeat of what we seen in the 9.0 release, highlighting the updated UI and cabin camera is being used to monitor beta drivers to ensure they’re paying attention.

Update 2

We’re now getting the first reports from FSD Beta users of what’s changed. Reports indicate that the car’s confidence in making turns and the smoothness in which it performs those turns has really improved. One issue that had been present previously, was the car would hug the right shoulder and that now appears to be improved.

There are also positive reports relating to the hand-off between FSD Beta on city streets to Navigation on Autopilot on the highway.

Update 3

The FSD Beta 9.1 videos are starting to hit YouTube and the first significant one is from James Locke who provides an almost 10 minute drive in 4K which demonstrates the car can navigate turns much more smoothly than before, as well as creeping forward to get visibility in intersections, including an unprotected left.

Admittedly, the release of the software was at night, so there is a lot less traffic than normal, so it will be important to continue watching new videos released over the coming hours and days.

Below is the list of FSD Beta participants that are downloading the update now. I’m trying to keep track of users to see if this program is expanding at all with this release. So far it seems the FSD Beta group is not being expanded, however, Musk has indicated that by Beta 10 it could be possible and certainly by Beta 11 due around mid-September.

