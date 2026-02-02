GAME ON: Limited Edition Xbox Crocs have arrived

It is not every day that your morning alarm goes off at 4:00 AM for a pair of shoes. When I heard about the collaboration between Xbox and Crocs, I knew I had to be online the second they dropped to secure a pair.

The hype around this limited-edition release was massive, promising a gaming-inspired take on the world’s most famous comfort footwear. Unfortunately, the Australian launch did not exactly go to plan for those of us waiting in the dark with our credit cards ready.

While I was ready to click buy, a technical glitch seemed to plague the local rollout, leaving myself, and other Aussie fans empty-handed. By the time the digital dust settled, I found the dreaded sold-out status and hopes were dashed.

Thankfully, the legends over at Xbox Australia heard my want for the crocs with attitude and helped track down a pair of size 13s for me. After a bit of a scenic route through the shipping network, they have finally landed at techAU HQ, and they are even better in person.

A controller for your feet

The Xbox x Crocs collection is more than just a simple logo slap on a standard pair of clogs. The designers have actually gone to the effort of reimagining the iconic Xbox Wireless Controller as a piece of footwear.

Looking down at your feet, you will notice the signature green and black colour palette that has defined the brand for decades. The design features fixed buttons and joysticks built right into the top of the clog, mimicking the layout of the controller we spend hours holding.

One of the coolest details is found inside the shoe, where the footbeds are labelled Player Left and Player Right. It is a subtle nod to the couch co-op culture that Xbox helped build, providing a bit of extra cushioning for those marathon gaming sessions.

Customise your loadout with Jibbitz

No pair of Crocs is truly complete without some personalisation, and this collaboration delivers in a big way. Alongside the shoes, a special five-pack of Xbox + Jibbitz charms has been released to help you represent your favourite franchises.

The pack includes icons and characters from the heavy hitters in the Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda stables. You can deck out your clogs with charms from Halo, Fallout, DOOM, World of Warcraft, and Sea of Thieves.

Being able to swap these out means you can change your look depending on what you are currently playing. Whether you are a Master Chief fan or a vault dweller, there is a charm in the pack that will suit your current gaming mood.

Comfort meets gaming culture

While Crocs have historically been a polarising fashion choice, there is no denying the comfort levels they provide. For a gamer, having something easy to slip on while relaxing at home or heading out for a quick snack run is a huge win.

“The Xbox x Crocs collection reimagines the iconic Xbox controller in a unique clog design that features fixed buttons, joysticks, and cushioned Player Left and Player Right footbeds that offer the perfect comfort, perfect for couch co-op sessions, relaxing at home, or leveling up your everyday look.” Official Statement, Xbox Wire, Microsoft.

This partnership follows a trend of gaming brands moving into the lifestyle space, acknowledging that gaming is a part of our daily identity. It is great to see Xbox leaning into the fun side of the community with a product that does not take itself too seriously.

Pricing and availability in Australia

As with most limited-edition drops, these have been incredibly hard to find following the initial launch window. For those lucky enough to find stock through official retail partners or the secondary market, you should expect to pay around A$85 for the adult clogs.

The Jibbitz charm packs are typically priced around A$25, though prices can fluctuate based on shipping and local retail markups. Given the limited nature of the release, these are likely to become a collector’s item for die-hard Xbox fans.

If you are looking to secure a pair now, you will need to keep a close eye on local retailers or international shipping options. The demand in Australia was clearly underestimated, which is a testament to how many of us want to represent Team Green on our feet.

The verdict from techAU HQ

After spending some time with these, the verdict is a resounding thumbs up. They offer that classic Crocs comfort but with a level of detail that makes them feel like a genuine piece of Xbox gear.

The build quality on the fixed buttons and joysticks is solid, and they do not feel like they are going to pop off after a few walks. It is a fun, quirky, and surprisingly practical collaboration that fits perfectly into a modern gaming setup.

It is a shame the initial Australian launch was such a hurdle for many fans, but for those who managed to grab a pair, you have got a great piece of kit. Hopefully, we see more of these creative partnerships that bring our digital passions into the physical world.

For more information, head to https://www.crocs.com.au/ and https://www.xbox.com/en-AU/