Geely EX5 ranked as the 2nd bestselling BEV model in April, a 271% YoY increase

Geely Australia is quickly becoming a serious force in the Australian automotive landscape. The latest sales data for April 2026 shows the brand has officially smashed through the 2,000-unit monthly ceiling for the first time.

With a total of 2,006 new vehicle registrations recorded for the month, Geely is proving that Australian buyers are increasingly ready to embrace new players in the electric and hybrid space. This isn’t just a one-off fluke either, as it marks the second consecutive month of record-breaking growth for the manufacturer.

When you look at the year-on-year figures, the momentum is even more impressive. Geely has managed to maintain a growth rate of over 500% compared to the same period last year.

Electric performance on the charts

The heavy lifter for the brand right now is the Geely EX5, which is making a massive dent in the battery electric vehicle (BEV) segment. In April alone, 1,202 units of the EX5 were delivered to Australian customers.

This performance secured the EX5 the silver medal as the second bestselling BEV model in the country. That represents a 271% increase over April 2025, which was the brand’s very first full month of operation on our shores.

For those looking at the 2026 specs, the EX5 remains a competitive package starting at A$41,990 for the Complete trim. Moving up to the EX5 Inspire for A$45,990 nets you a refined experience with the same 68.4 kWh LFP battery.

Plug-in hybrids finding their feet

It isn’t just the pure electric models doing the work, as the Starray EM-i is also finding a loyal audience. It currently sits as the third bestselling plug-in hybrid (PHEV) in Australia with 804 units delivered in April.

The Starray EM-i saw a 34% increase in sales month-on-month, showing that the appetite for long-range hybrids is still very healthy. With a starting price of A$37,490, it offers a lot of tech for the money, including that massive 15.4-inch touchscreen.

One of the biggest drawcards for the Starray remains its efficiency and total range. Geely claims the vehicle is capable of a total range of up to 2,125 km when combining the petrol generator and electric motor.

Expanding the local lineup

Geely isn’t planning on slowing down now that they have hit this 2,000-unit milestone. The company has confirmed that its local range will grow again in the third quarter of 2026.

The next cab off the rank is the Geely EX2 hatchback EV, which will provide a more compact entry point into the range. This expansion is part of a broader strategy to cater to local tastes and provide high-value products across different segments.

As the brand scales, it is also leaning on the massive resources of the Geely Auto Group. The parent company reported annual sales of over 4.11 million vehicles globally in 2025.

A global powerhouse with local focus

The scale of the operation behind these Australian sales figures is truly global. Geely Auto Group employs more than 50,000 people and runs 12 manufacturing plants across the world.

They also operate five global R&D centres in places like Gothenburg and Frankfurt, ensuring the tech in your car is world-class. This global footprint is likely what is helping them iterate so quickly on their Australian offerings.

With new energy vehicles (NEVs) making up 56% of their total global sales, Geely is clearly all-in on the transition away from traditional combustion. The Australian market is just the latest beneficiary of this massive R&8211;D push.

Understanding the Geely family

It is worth remembering that Geely is the parent company or strategic partner for several brands you already know well. This includes Volvo Car Group, Polestar, and the premium EV brand Zeekr.

They are also the global strategic partner for PROTON, showing just how deep their ties are in the Asia-Pacific region. This heritage brings a level of engineering confidence that seems to be resonating with local buyers.

If the current growth trajectory continues, Geely could soon find itself regularly challenging the established top-ten brands in the Australian market. The introduction of the EX2 later this year will be the next big test for that ambition.

For more information, head to https://www.geely.com.au/models/EX5